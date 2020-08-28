Gulf Coast Refineries Restart After Hurricane Scare

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 42.97 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 45.05 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Graph down Mars US 31 mins 44.22 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 45.70 -0.30 -0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.15 -0.88 -1.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.73 -0.38 -0.92%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 44.89 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 45.57 +0.13 +0.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.05 -0.64 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.85 -0.34 -0.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.47 -0.46 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.15 -0.88 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.15 -0.88 -1.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.76 -0.99 -2.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 30.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.39 -0.35 -1.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 42.04 -0.35 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 43.44 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.04 -0.35 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.79 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.54 -0.35 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 44.17 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 36.92 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 -0.50 -1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.78 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 1 hour End of an Era?
  • 1 hour CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 5 hours Solar Industry Outperforms S&P 500 YTD
  • 6 hours RASMUSSEN POLL : Biden Democratic Convention Bump . . . Turned out to be a BIDEN CONVENTION SLUMP ! National Numbers DROPPED
  • 1 day Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 3 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 days The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day Nikki Haley: Trump has earned four more years as president - Biden was part of the last failed Administration and would be more dangerous now with Nancy Pelosi and the "Squad" calling the shots
  • 4 days Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 1 day Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 24 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 3 days The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 3 days Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Breaking News:

Tesla Thwarts Serious Cyberattack On Nevada Gigafactory

Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

Iran wants to quickly increase…

Colombia’s Oil Industry At Risk As National Security Crisis Worsens

Colombia’s Oil Industry At Risk As National Security Crisis Worsens

Between the impact of COVID…

How Natural Gas Changed Everything For Israel

How Natural Gas Changed Everything For Israel

Israel has officially ratified the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Coast Refineries Restart After Hurricane Scare

By Josh Owens - Aug 28, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Refineries along the Gulf Coast began to restart a day after hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, most of them only suffering minimal or no damage. Motiva and Valero have so far been the only ones to report a problem—a chemical leak that was quickly contained for Motiva and a release of sulfur dioxide for Valero. The refiner said the gas was released during the shutdown of a refinery ahead of Laura’s landfall.

Oil prices immediately fell when it became clear that the likelihood of prolonged refinery disruption was small despite Laura’s unfortunate trajectory and landfall.

“Historically, hurricanes lead to widespread shut-ins, but production is immediately restored within a matter of days, therefore, leading to little long-term supply disruption,” the chief executive of Velandera Energy, Manish Raj, told MarketWatch.

More than 84 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in on Thursday and more than 60 percent of natural gas production after oil companies evacuated close to 300 production platforms. The oil output shut-in stands at 1.558 million bpd, and the gas output shut-in stands at 1.65 billion cu ft daily.

Related: Oil Major Equinor Stops Drilling In U.S. Shale Patch

Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron in the early hours of August 27, with wind speeds reaching 150 mph and torrential rains drowning the coastal line.

The Texas Railroad Commission has said it was ready to assist refiners with any leaks or spills they might suffer as a result of the hurricane, or any other problems caused by Laura.

Some 16 percent of U.S. refining capacity was shut down ahead of the hurricane’s landfall, Argus Media reported, and Total was already restarting its Port Arthur refinery on Thursday. Motiva, Valero, and Exxon were still assessing the restart of their facilities. Some refineries will take longer to restart, according to the report, because of extensive damage to the electrical grid in western Louisiana by the winds the hurricane brought to the coast.

At the time of writing, BP was the only producer in the Gulf that said they were preparing to restart production.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

Next Post

Supermajors Still Struggling Despite Oil Price Recovery
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?
3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com