Gulf Allies Look To Invest In Pakistan’s Mining And Energy Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 79.97 -0.42 -0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 84.12 +0.67 +0.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.19 +0.99 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.621 +0.029 +1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.806 -0.016 -0.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.806 -0.016 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 63.48 -1.61 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.53 -1.61 -1.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.78 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.98 -1.61 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 76.28 -1.61 -2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 81.48 -1.61 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Chinese EV Battery Imports Under Scrutiny Over Forced Labor

UK Wind Projects To Get A Modern Refit

UK Wind Projects To Get A Modern Refit

The UK faces challenges with…

Will Bank Of England’s Rate Hikes Tip The UK Into Recession?

Will Bank Of England’s Rate Hikes Tip The UK Into Recession?

Growth in June was given a…

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Government support, including direct financial…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Allies Look To Invest In Pakistan’s Mining And Energy Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Cash-strapped Pakistan is looking to attract investment in its mining, energy, agriculture sectors.
  • Pakistan is an important ally for both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have spent years of extending funds to countries like Pakistan or Egypt.
  • Oil-rich monarchies in the Gulf want to invest in copper, refining, logistics, clean energy, and agriculture in Pakistan.
Join Our Community
Mining

Cash-strapped Pakistan is looking to attract investment in its mining, energy, agriculture, and logistics industries, and its allies from across the Gulf are primary contenders to bolster economic ties.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two of the biggest oil producers and exporters in the world, have already signed or are in discussions to sign deals with Pakistan to invest in its energy and mining sectors.  

Pakistan Crisis

Pakistan, a nuclear nation of 240 million residents, has struggled with an economic crisis for years, but the crisis was exacerbated last year when energy prices spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pakistan, dependent on energy imports, couldn’t afford to compete with Europe and the rest of Asia for LNG and couldn’t buy costly LNG with the little cash it had.  

Early this year, almost all of Pakistan was left without power when a misguided energy-saving strategy by the government backfired. Skyrocketing inflation, a severely weakened domestic currency, and rapidly emptying foreign exchange reserves have left Pakistan on the brink of economic collapse.

Despite the much lower LNG prices this year compared to the record highs of August last year, Pakistan is being priced out of the LNG procurement market once again. The country has dropped plans to procure LNG cargos for next year after its tender only attracted two offers that featured a 30% premium to market prices.

Just last month, Pakistan reached a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which approved a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan to support an economic reform program that pledged immediate efforts to stabilize the economy and guard against shocks.

“A difficult external environment, devastating floods, and policy missteps have led to large fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation, and eroded reserve buffers in FY23,” the IMF said, announcing in July that the Fund’s immediate disbursement would be around $1.2 billion.

“Pakistan’s economy was hit hard by significant shocks last year, notably the spillovers from the severe impacts of floods, the large volatility in commodity prices, and the tightening of external and domestic financing conditions,” IMF Managing Director and Chair Kristalina Georgieva said. Related: Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

“The authorities’ new Stand-By Arrangement, implemented faithfully, offers Pakistan an opportunity to regain macroeconomic stability and address these imbalances through consistent policy implementation.”

Saudi And UAE Investment Interest

While Pakistan struggles to keep the economy from further collapse and chaos, it is looking to attract investment in its assets. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are willing to negotiate such deals with a caretaker administration in Pakistan which is expected to govern until elections are held, probably next year.

Pakistan is an important ally for both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have spent years of extending funds to countries like Pakistan or Egypt.

Now the oil-rich monarchies in the Gulf want to invest in copper, refining, logistics, clean energy, and agriculture in Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia is interested in buying stakes in Pakistani mining projects, while the UAE looks to invest in green energy, logistics, and agriculture, officials and analysts have told The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this year, Pakistan set up a Special Investment Facilitation Council to reduce the cost of doing business, streamline federal and provincial government, and create industry clusters.

The UAE has already struck an agreement in the logistics business. AD Ports Group signed in June a concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the Pakistani federal government agency that oversees the operations of the Port of Karachi, for a 50-year concession for the container terminal. A joint venture between AD Ports Group and UAE’s Kaheel Terminals will invest in infrastructure at the port, with the bulk of it planned for 2026.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, is interested in a copper mining project in Pakistan developed by Canada’s Barrick Gold, as well as in a project for what could be Pakistan’s largest refinery, sources and analysts told the Journal.

Barrick is developing the Reko Diq copper mining project in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, close to Iran and Afghanistan, which has seen violence in recent years.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Saudi state mining company Maaden have expressed interest in the project, the Financial Times reported this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrick Gold’s CEO Mark Bristow hopes the Saudi entities could become shareholders in the mining project, telling FT that sovereign wealth funds “come with a much longer horizon” for returns on their investment, unlike many Western firms that seek immediate or at least near-term returns.

Last week Saudi officials from the foreign, energy, environment, and agriculture ministries visited Islamabad for talks, and the Kingdom expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan, the foreign ministry of Pakistan said.

Saudi Arabia could also be “very close” to reaching a deal with Pakistan on a large refinery at the Arabia Sea port of Gwadar, Pakistan’s outgoing petroleum minister, Musadik Malik, told the Journal.

The Saudis and Pakistan are looking to seal the deal by the end of 2023, and construction could start early next year, according to the WSJ.  

More deals with allies in the Gulf could help Pakistan’s economy in the long term, while the Middle East’s top oil producers could gain access to critical minerals and refining capacity in an ally just across the Gulf.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

South America Braces For Power Hike With Incoming El Niño

Next Post

China Is Becoming More Secretive On Energy Matters
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com