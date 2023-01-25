Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 80.15 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 86.16 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 3.067 -0.191 -5.86%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.593 -0.055 -2.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 77.45 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.593 -0.055 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 6 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.24 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Basra Light 422 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.12 -2.06 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.35 -2.10 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.91 -1.73 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.88 -1.49 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.28 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.53 -1.49 -1.82%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.68 -1.49 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.68 -1.49 -1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.63 -1.49 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.98 -1.49 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Hess Earnings Outshine With New Guyana Discovery

Windfall Taxes Will Stifle Oil Industry Investments

Windfall Taxes Will Stifle Oil Industry Investments

While windfall taxes may seem…

Bullish Sentiment Builds As China's Recovery Continues

Bullish Sentiment Builds As China's Recovery Continues

Oil bulls appear to have…

Automakers See EV Sales Soar Despite Lagging Car Market

Automakers See EV Sales Soar Despite Lagging Car Market

Electric vehicles now make up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 25, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Pakistan faced an almost nationwide power outage on Monday.
  • A significant energy shortage is one of the main drivers of the nation’s current economic crisis.
  • The energy crisis in Europe has made Pakistan vulnerable to high fuel prices.
Join Our Community

The long-awaited winter energy crisis has finally hit…but it wasn’t in Europe after all. On Monday, almost the entirety of Pakistan was left without power when a misguided energy saving strategy by the government backfired. Runaway inflation, a severely weakened currency, and rapidly emptying foreign exchange reserves have left Pakistan on the brink of economic collapse. The country of 230 million people is plagued by overdue energy payments, and was seeking to cut costs by lowering energy use when the plan went off the rails, leaving people across the country without power or water for more than 12 hours.

Pakistani officials had planned to save on energy costs by turning off electricity across the country overnight. Nighttime has the lowest usage hours for energy in Pakistan, where winters are relatively mild. The problem came when technicians tried to reboot the electric system in the morning, and found out that the infrastructure wasn’t capable of booting up the entire nation’s energy grid all at once. Major cities, including the capital city of Islamabad, as well as smaller cities and towns across the country were left in the dark for 15 hours on Monday, lasting into the night

“As an economic measure, we temporarily shut down our power generation systems” Sunday night, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir told local media. He went on to explain that when engineers tried to turn the systems back on, a “fluctuation in voltage” occurred, which “forced engineers to shut down the power grid” stations altogether.

Related: Exxon Stops Flaring In The Permian, Urges Others To Follow Suit

ADVERTISEMENT

Millions of people were left without drinking water as electric-powered pumps failed. While some schools and hospitals were able to turn to backup generators, many were left without power entirely throughout the day. Pakistani authorities went as far as deploying additional police at markets around the country as the sun went down, for extra security in the darkness. 

This isn’t the first time that Pakistan has suffered from widespread blackouts. Reporting from the Associated Press noted that Monday’s outage was “ reminiscent of a massive blackout that occurred almost exactly two years ago, in January 2021, attributed at the time to a technical fault in Pakistan’s power generation and distribution system.” This week’s blackout has catalyzed pre-existing nationwide distrust of the government’s tactics and capacities, and stoked fears and outrage about the government’s handling of the nation’s economic crisis. 

A significant energy shortage is one of the main drivers of the nation’s current economic crisis. Pakistan’s high level of dependence on imports of foreign fossil fuels to keep the lights on has left the country “acutely vulnerable to to hikes in global oil and gas prices.” This has led to devastating consequences for the cash-strapped country as the energy war between Europe and Russia has caused widespread market volatility and driven energy costs up to painful levels. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Asian Development Bank, Pakistan imports “nearly a third of its energy resources in the form of oil, coal, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).” Pakistan’s own Dawn Newspaper slammed the government this week for its ‘self-inflicted’ economic crisis based on “unsustainable energy policies — price and availability — coupled with constant currency volatility,” which it says “have kept the country’s export potential capped.” 

Indeed, experts say that the nation has barely enough left in its coffers for one more month of crucial energy and fuel imports. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is currently discussing how to mitigate the crisis unfolding in Pakistan, starting with softening some conditions for a proposed $6 billion bailout, which the government fears will only fuel inflation. It would come on the heels of another $1.1 billion in IMF aid given to Islamabad in August. “Since then,” Associated Press reports, “discussions between the two parties have oscillated due to Pakistan’s reluctance to impose new tax measures.”

While there has been no shortage of mismanagement on the part of the Pakistani government, this problem is not just a Pakistani problem. Far from it. Economists and development experts have been warning for months that Europe would not be the real victim of the European energy crisis. Rather, it is the import-dependent and cash-poor countries in the developing world that will suffer the most. The International Energy Agency cautioned that as Europe has managed to stay afloat through a mild winter, for the rest of the world, the crisis is just beginning. Following in Pakistan’s footsteps, oil-importing nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America will be extremely hard-hit, as fuel prices continue to batter their relatively weak currencies.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

The ExxonMobil Papers

Next Post

Could Canada Pass Something Similar To The Inflation Reduction Act?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans
Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly
Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com