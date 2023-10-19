Groundbreaking Dual-Purpose Batteries Store Energy And Capture CO2

University of Surrey think efficient and cheap batteries that can also capture harmful CO2 emissions could be right around the corner, thanks to a new system that speeds up the development of catalysts for lithium – CO2 (Li-CO2) batteries.

The tech relies on a new system that speeds up the development of catalysts for lithium-CO2 batteries. The study paper has been published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science.

The technology has been developed by the University of Surrey, Imperial College London, and Peking University to address the slow and inefficient methods currently used to produce catalysts for Li-CO2 batteries.

In the study, researchers used their tool to test and screen materials like platinum, gold, silver, copper, iron and nickel to easily investigate whether they would be suitable candidates for developing high-performing Li-CO2 batteries.

Dr Kai Yang, corresponding author of this work, project co-leader and Lecturer from the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey, explained, “We have created a cutting-edge lab-on-a-chip electrochemical testing platform that can do multiple things at the same time. It helps evaluate electrocatalysts, optimize operation conditions, and study CO2 conversion in high-performance lithium-CO2 batteries. This new method is more cost-effective, efficient, and controllable than traditional ways of making these materials.”

Li-CO2 batteries are a promising new type of battery that work by combining lithium and carbon dioxide; they not only store energy effectively but also offer a way to capture CO2, potentially making a dual-contribution to the fight against climate change.

Dr Yunlong Zhao, the lead corresponding author of this study and a Senior Lecturer at Imperial College London, the National Physical Laboratory, and visiting academic from the University of Surrey, explained, “It is crucial that we develop new negative emissions technologies. Our lab-on-a-chip platform will play a crucial role in advancing this goal. It will not only enhance our understanding of novel batteries, but it can also be applied to other systems like metal-air batteries, fuel cells, and photoelectrochemical cells. This new tool will enable quick screening of catalysts, studying reaction mechanisms, and practical applications, from nanoscience to cutting-edge carbon removal technologies.”

One had to give some thought to whether this work was of a value to put up a post. Yes, as an electron storage option Li-CO2 batteries are a valid and promising offer. As a CO2 harvester – not so much.

The CO2 climate change thing is gradually wearing thin. There is a lot of momentum in it yet – but only the most high pitched squeals still keep it alive. The squeaky wheel getting the grease still works – at least in media and politics.

But the Li-CO2 as a battery chemistry should have some more interest. So far most chemistries are single element based. Alloys are not getting the attention that one might hope for. There could very well be a lot more potential there along with the challenges.

