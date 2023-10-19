The Top Energy Stocks Of Q3 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 88.52 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.45 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.49 -1.60 -1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.985 -0.071 -2.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.361 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.46 +1.81 +1.95%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 86.77 +1.56 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.361 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.15 +1.99 +2.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.03 +1.67 +1.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.97 +1.68 +1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 688 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.68 +1.37 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.45 +1.98 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.46 +1.81 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 141 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.77 +0.78 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 89.42 +1.83 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 87.67 +1.83 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 83.22 +1.83 +2.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 82.57 +1.83 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 88.57 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 80.72 +1.83 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.55 +1.66 +2.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.40 -0.85 -0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 83.90 +1.66 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.00 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.61 +0.50 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 16 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 15 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Most Americans Wouldn’t Buy An Electric Vehicle

Disciplined Oil & Gas Companies Succesful In Winning Back Investors

Disciplined Oil & Gas Companies Succesful In Winning Back Investors

Fundraising on debt and equity…

Iran Calls For Oil Embargo On Israel As Middle East Tensions Flare Up

Iran Calls For Oil Embargo On Israel As Middle East Tensions Flare Up

Iran is calling on all…

Saudi Aramco’s Spare Oil Production Capacity Is Now 3 Million Bpd

Saudi Aramco’s Spare Oil Production Capacity Is Now 3 Million Bpd

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Top Energy Stocks Of Q3 2023

By Robert Rapier - Oct 19, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Upstream energy companies, especially smaller ones, saw substantial Q3 gains, with some achieving returns of over 40%.
  • Integrated supermajors rebounded from a Q2 decline, led by TotalEnergies SE, while the Big Three refiners posted impressive average gains of 26.5%.
  • OPEC+ supply reductions are expected to continue driving oil market dynamics, presenting both opportunities and challenges in the coming months.
Join Our Community
Energy Stocks

On September 29th the third quarter of 2023 came to a close. The S&P 500 lost 3.6% for the quarter, and nine of eleven S&P 500 sectors turned in a negative return in Q3. Particularly hard hit were defensive income sectors like consumer staples, real estate, and utilities.

The clear star of the quarter was the energy sector, which returned double digits on the back of energy prices that are once again on the rise. Through Q3 the energy sector is up 6.1% year-to-date (YTD), after leading all sectors in 2021 and 2022.

Q3 2023 Sector Returns

Q3 2023 Sector Returns. ROBERT RAPIER

According to data provider FactSet — which I use to analyze companies — the average upstream company returned 14.3% in Q3. These are the companies that produce oil and gas. Of the 51 companies that FactSet classifies as “upstream”, only seven had a negative return in Q3. YTD the average upstream company is up 2.9%.

The top performers in Q3 in the upstream sector were mostly small companies, like BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (+56.8%) and Gran Tierra Energy (+41.3%). The best-performing large Upstream company was Cenovus Energy (+23.2%).

Among the 45 companies that FactSet classifies as “midstream”, the average return was 9.3%. KNOT Offshore Partners LP was the top performer in this category, notching a 38.9% return.

The integrated supermajors bounced back from a second quarter decline, gaining 10.5%. Among this group, the best performer in Q3 was TotalEnergies SE with a total return of 15.2%. Shell remains the top performer in its class for the year with a return of 14.8%.

The Big Three refiners — Marathon PetroleumMPC , Valero, and Phillips 66PSX — significantly outperformed the broader energy sector, gaining an average of 26.5%. After a negative Q2, Marathon was the top performer, gaining 32.4% during the quarter.

As I noted at the end of Q2, “OPEC production cuts will likely be felt before the year ends. This should prop up oil prices and provide better prospects for energy companies in the second half of the year.”

That was certainly the case in Q3, and OPEC+ supply reductions will likely continue to be the primary driver in the oil markets through next year’s presidential election. This is bullish for the oil markets but presents challenges for inflation control and economic stability as the U.S. heads into a presidential election year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Disciplined Oil & Gas Companies Succesful In Winning Back Investors
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets
Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product
Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build
Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?

Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com