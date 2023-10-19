Musk Expresses Uncertainty About Cybertruck's Production And Profitability

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.68 -0.64 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.84 -0.66 -0.72%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.49 -1.60 -1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.983 -0.073 -2.39%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.352 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.46 +1.81 +1.95%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 86.77 +1.56 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.352 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.15 +1.99 +2.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.03 +1.67 +1.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.97 +1.68 +1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 688 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.68 +1.37 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.45 +1.98 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.46 +1.81 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 141 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 62.77 +0.78 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.42 +1.83 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.67 +1.83 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 83.22 +1.83 +2.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 82.57 +1.83 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 88.57 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 80.72 +1.83 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.55 +1.66 +2.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.40 -0.85 -0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 83.90 +1.66 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.00 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.61 +0.50 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 15 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 14 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

European Coal Imports Set To Plummet By 60% In October

All Eyes On Iran For Security Of Oil Supply

All Eyes On Iran For Security Of Oil Supply

The main thing to watch…

U.S. Oil Defies Odds, Races Towards Annual Production Record

U.S. Oil Defies Odds, Races Towards Annual Production Record

Despite initial skepticism, U.S. oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Musk Expresses Uncertainty About Cybertruck's Production And Profitability

By ZeroHedge - Oct 19, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

TSLA shares were holding up, higher from the close, until CEO Elon Musk showed some uncertainty about the cybertruck's launch (which had been picked up optimistically from the press release).

“It's an amazing product but I do want to emphasize that there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck and then in making the Cybertruck cash flow positive,” Musk said during Tesla’s earnings call on Wednesday.

“While I think this is potentially our best product ever — I think it is our best product ever — it is going to require immense work to reach high-volume production and be cash flow positive at a price that people can afford.

This sent TSLA shares back to the lows of the day, down around 9% on the day (around 4% lower than the cash close)...

Musk claims demand for the Cybertruck is “off the charts” with more than 1 million potential buyers putting down $100 to reserve one.

*  *  *

Tesla disappointed investors with its Q3 earnings report, missing on top-line, bottom-line, and margins as the company's focus on reducing cost (and price) per vehicle impacted the numbers:

  • Tesla 3Q Adj EPS 66c, Est. 74c
  • Tesla 3Q Rev. $23.4B (Up 9% Y/Y), Est. $24.06B
  • Tesla 3Q Gross Margin 17.9%, Est. 18%

Though arguably, maintaining margins amid this massive price war is noteworthy (though it was down from 25.1% a year ago).

“We continue to believe that an industry leader needs to be a cost leader,” the company said.

“During a high interest rate environment, we believe focusing on investments in R&D and capital expenditures for future growth, while maintaining positive free cash flow, is the right approach.”

As the RHS chart below shows, Tesla still has considerable edge over the industry with regard to margins.

Revenue was impacted by the following items:

+ growth in vehicle deliveries
+ growth in other parts of the business
- reduced average selling price (ASP) YoY (excluding FX impact)
- negative FX impact of $0.4B

Free cash flow disappointed at $848 million, well below the estimate of $2.59 billion.

And Tesla still sees production 1.8 million vehicles this year (in line with the estimate of 1.82 million).

Tesla’s automotive gross margins ex-regulatory credits for the quarter was 16.3% (below expectations of 17.7%) and that was helped by a boost in regulatory credits...

Tesla noted that while deliveries rose YoY, they declined sequentially...

The electric vehicle manufacturer says its sequential decline in volume was caused by planned downtimes for factory upgrades.

BUT, a positive spin was offered as Tesla said they had more than doubled the size of their AI-training computer.

We have more than doubled the size of our AI training computer to accommodate for our growing dataset as well as our Optimus robot project. Our humanoid robot is currently being trained for simple tasks through AI rather than hard-coded software, and its hardware is being further upgraded.

We have commissioned one of the world's largest supercomputers to accelerate the pace of our AI development, with compute capacity more than doubling compared to Q2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our large installed base of vehicles continues to generate anonymized video and other data used to develop our FSD Capability features.

And an additional highlight is that Tesla says that “Cybertruck deliveries begin in November 2023” but without a lot of context as to what kind of volume we are talking about here.

Tesla is now tweeting that:

“Cybertruck production remains on track for later this year, with first deliveries scheduled for November 30th at Giga Texas.”

TSLA shares initially puked on the miss, but bounced back above the close...

Though TSLA was down around 5% on the day amid an ugly market.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Works On Design Of New Natural Gas Pipeline To China

Next Post

European Coal Imports Set To Plummet By 60% In October

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com