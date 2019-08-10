Gloomy Oil Markets Just Got Gloomier

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 54.50 +1.96 +3.73%
Brent Crude 1 day 58.53 +1.15 +2.00%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Mars US 1 day 56.00 +0.96 +1.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 2 days 56.10 +1.00 +1.81%
Louisiana Light 3 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Louisiana Light 3 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Mexican Basket 3 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 3 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.95 +1.20 +2.46%
Basra Light 2 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 57.78 +1.00 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Girassol 2 days 61.01 +1.29 +2.16%
Opec Basket 4 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 38.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.79 +1.60 +4.19%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 50.04 +1.45 +2.98%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 52.94 +1.45 +2.82%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.74 +1.15 +2.37%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 48.74 +0.70 +1.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 53.64 +1.20 +2.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.04 +1.00 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 +2.25 +5.29%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.91 -0.88 -1.42%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.45 +1.96 +4.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Kansas Common 3 days 42.75 +1.50 +3.64%
Buena Vista 3 days 62.42 +1.45 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 1 hour "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 22 hours Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 1 day U.S. Asks South Korea To Send Troops To Strait of Hormuz
  • 1 hour Last I Checked
  • 1 day 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 21 hours Big Problem For Oil Majors
  • 4 hours WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 15 hours Negotiation
  • 1 day gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 7 hours NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 1 day Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 2 days What is most important factor for oil rate???
  • 1 day Permian: 2019 & Beyond : Permian Well Productivity is Just Fine
  • 2 days The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 2 days U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!

Breaking News:

New Rule Could Keep Regulators From Rejecting Oil, Gas Permits

Alt Text

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

Researchers have just discovered a…

Alt Text

The U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company

According to a recent report,…

Alt Text

US Oil Production Holds Up Amid Rig Count Decline

The US oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gloomy Oil Markets Just Got Gloomier

By Rystad Energy - Aug 10, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Bear

Recent developments in the oil market have sent cold shivers through Rystad Energy’s oil market team, calling into question our temporary bullish view for the first part of 2020 linked to the new IMO shipping fuel regulations.

“Economic recession risk and further escalation of the US-China trade war are key concerns in the near term. How long OPEC+ is willing to continue to manage production adds uncertainty,” says Bjørnar Tonhaugen, head of oil market analysis at Rystad Energy.

The short-term oil demand outlook continues to be weak over global economic uncertainty and a simmering trade war between the US and China. Rystad Energy’s current base case scenario doesn’t assume an imminent recession, yet we observe troublesome indicators. The Chinese economy continues to lag, most recently only posting a 6.2% growth rate, and the US is also showing signs of deceleration. The trade war between the US and China has ratcheted up after the latest US announcement to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Chinese responded by halting agricultural imports and allowing their currency to depreciate.

“This adds downside risk to already moderate growth numbers. Continued worsening of US-China trade relations could lower demand growth by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.0 million bpd in 2020,” Tonhaugen observed.

(Click to enlarge)

Our global field production forecast for 2019 is largely unchanged from last month’s Oil Market Update Report, but 2020 field production (crude, condensate and NGLs) has been revised up by 0.5 million bpd to 97.6 million bpd in this latest update, again led by the US and followed by Norway, China and Canada. Related: Is Algal Biofuel A Lost Cause?

OPEC production cuts have helped buoy oil prices so far this year, but there is plenty of production ticking up outside of OPEC nations. The growth forecast for 2020 is quite exceptional, climbing by 3 million bpd or more over a period of just nine months, if OPEC+ does not extend or deepen their production cuts next year.

“We a see clear downside risk to 2020 prices due to excessive supply growth. We still believe the market does not recognize the positive effect on crude demand that IMO 2020 will bring. However, if the IMO effect on crude demand is less than expected, OPEC intervention may be needed as early as the first quarter of 2020 to avoid imbalances in the oil market,” Tonhaugen added.

Rystad Energy still believes demand growth globally will improve in the second half of 2019, but the recent exchange of US-China trade tariffs and overall weak manufacturing, exports and trade indicators elsewhere in the world could cap demand growth recovery if we see no trade deal in the immediate future. Hence, the market may send oil prices downward before 2020. At present, only large unplanned outages to the tune of 1.0 million bpd would create a somewhat tight market outlook in the near term.

“Needless to say, the second half of 2019 will be very exciting indeed,” Tonhaugen remarked.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

Next Post

Is This The Key To Commercial Nuclear Fusion?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

 Russia Gains Stranglehold Over Persian Gulf

Russia Gains Stranglehold Over Persian Gulf

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com