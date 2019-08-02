Is Algal Biofuel A Lost Cause?

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.72 +1.77 +3.28%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.07 +1.57 +2.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 -0.076 -3.45%
Mars US 19 hours 57.45 -4.73 -7.61%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 64.30 +2.55 +4.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Mexican Basket 5 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 -0.076 -3.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 13 hours 60.28 -2.45 -3.91%
Murban 13 hours 62.10 -2.38 -3.69%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.93 -1.14 -2.03%
Basra Light 2 days 61.52 -5.87 -8.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.65 -1.56 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Girassol 2 days 65.93 -1.31 -1.95%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.27 +1.10 +2.81%
Western Canadian Select 11 hours 41.45 -4.63 -10.05%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Premium Synthetic 11 hours 54.35 -4.63 -7.85%
Sweet Crude 11 hours 51.95 -4.63 -8.18%
Peace Sour 11 hours 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Peace Sour 11 hours 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Light Sour Blend 11 hours 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 56.45 -4.63 -7.58%
Central Alberta 11 hours 50.45 -4.63 -8.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 -3.00 -6.35%
ANS West Coast 8 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.90 -2.92 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 7 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 11 minutes U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 3 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 19 hours Read Rigzone article "OPEC Sees 2020 Oil Surplus Amid Shale Surge"
  • 12 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 3 hours Shell's Excuse: It's the "Trade War" . . NOT too much Natural Gas . . NOT too much Oil . . NOT too many Refineries . . NOT too many Petrochemical Plants.
  • 18 hours Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17
  • 1 day Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 6 hours Why Does Donald Trump Keep Making Oil Prices Go Up And Down?
  • 11 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 11 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 19 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 1 day Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 1 day Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 1 day U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 2 days Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors

Breaking News:

Harris County Sues Exxon After Baytown Refinery Fire

Alt Text

Researchers Scramble To Find Better Biofuel Alternatives

Biofuel production has become a…

Alt Text

The Death Of Algal Biofuel

The biofuel craze may have…

Alt Text

What’s Behind Wall Street’s Secretive Biofuel Credits Market?

Behind closed doors, Wall Street…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Algal Biofuel A Lost Cause?

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 02, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Algae energy

Last year, forbes denounced seaweed-based biofuel across the board in a strongly titled article called “An Algal Biofuel Obituary”. The article was a send-up of the many biofuel startups that had made grandiose promises in exchange for hefty investments that they ultimately were not able to deliver. While Forbes said that “cellulosic ethanol was probably the biggest offender” and continues to be a persistent biofuel industry swindle, the extremely expensive straw-into-fuel venture is followed closely by the extremely overhyped promise of algae and seaweed as a fuel source.

“It is true that some species of algae produce oils that can be converted into fuel. It is also true that crude oil originated from algae and plankton that lived millions of years ago, died, sunk to the bottom of the ocean, and were ultimately converted into oil,” write Robert Rapier explained for Forbes. “So the notion of converting algae into fuel isn't far-fetched. However, executing this process in real time is quite expensive.”

It may have been too early, however, to sound the death knell for algal biofuels. As we inch closer to important emissions-reduction deadlines like those set by the Paris agreement, it becomes ever more important not to give up on biofuel research and development. As scientists and researchers have continued to explore the possibilities for better, cleaner, renewable biofuels, including algal alternatives, we have gotten closer and closer to commercially viable options. 

One of the newest breakthroughs in the algal biofuel sector approaches the topic in a completely new way, by treating cyanobacteria as nature’s own solar panels. “Cyanobacteria, also referred to as blue-green algae and blue-green bacteria, are the only prokaryotes capable of using sunlight as their energy, water as an electron donor, and air as a source of carbon,” reports Tech Explorist. “These photoautotrophic microorganisms can be engineered to directly convert CO2 and water into biofuels and chemicals via photosynthesis using sunlight as energy.”

This breakthrough, made by researchers at Sweden’s Uppsala University, has the potential to replace fossil fuels with a carbon neutral algal alternative, which will power itself with nothing more than sunlight, carbon dioxide (consuming, not emitting!), and water. The Uppsala research team “systematically designed and created a series of modified cyanobacteria that efficiently produced increasing quantities of butanol indirect processes using carbon dioxide and solar energy, without needing to use solar cells.”

Although the Swedish researchers’ findings have great potential for clean energy production, their cyanobacteria-based biofuel method still needs some refining before it can be applied on any large or commercial scale. Tech Explorist lists “product titers and rates” as the “main challenges that need to be overcome for industry applications.” While the product is not market-ready, however, the Uppsala University study, published in the scientific journal Energy & Environmental Science, asserts that their findings are significant and could have major implications for the biofuels sector.  Related: WTI’s Worst Day In 4 And A Half Years

“When the best cells are used in long-term laboratory experiments, we see levels of production that exceed levels that have been reported in existing articles. Furthermore, it is comparable with indirect processes where bacteria are fed with sugar,” Uppsala’s Pia Lindberg was quoted by Tech Explorist. 

Making this breakthrough even more significant is the fact that it’s happening in concert with numerous other advancements in the fields of biofuel and alternative energies. “The knowledge and ability to modify cyanobacteria so they can produce a variety of chemicals from carbon dioxide and solar energy is emerging in parallel with advances in technology, synthetic biology, genetically changing them,” reports Tech Explorist. 

This underscores the primary reason that it is far too early to write off algal biofuels and other (currently) far-fetched clean-energy endeavors. While one single study may not make a big splash or supply the singular breakthrough needed to disrupt our fossil fuel-based energy systems, working with a wide variety of studies and outside-the-box scientific inquiry gets us closer and closer each day to a commercially viable clean energy future.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

‘’Biofuels Haven’t Cut Gasoline Prices Or Emissions’’
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025
The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

 A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

 A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com