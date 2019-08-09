Strong OPEC Cuts Slightly Tightening Oil Market In The Short Term

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 54.50 +1.96 +3.73%
Brent Crude 2 hours 58.53 +1.15 +2.00%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Mars US 2 hours 56.00 +0.96 +1.74%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 19 hours 56.10 +1.00 +1.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 2 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.95 +1.20 +2.46%
Basra Light 19 hours 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 57.78 +1.00 +1.76%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Girassol 19 hours 61.01 +1.29 +2.16%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 38.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 39.79 +1.60 +4.19%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 50.04 +1.45 +2.98%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 52.94 +1.45 +2.82%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.74 +1.15 +2.37%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 48.74 +0.70 +1.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 53.64 +1.20 +2.29%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.04 +1.00 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Giddings 19 hours 44.75 +2.25 +5.29%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.91 -0.88 -1.42%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 48.45 +1.96 +4.22%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +1.50 +3.64%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.42 +1.45 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 3 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 7 hours 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 5 hours Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 6 hours U.S. Asks South Korea To Send Troops To Strait of Hormuz
  • 16 hours What is most important factor for oil rate???
  • 7 hours Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 3 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 16 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 hours Permian: 2019 & Beyond : Permian Well Productivity is Just Fine
  • 1 day The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 20 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 1 day .
  • 1 day So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 19 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours How will oil be affected by upcoming elections?
  • 24 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Strong OPEC Cuts Slightly Tightening Oil Market In The Short Term

The Worst Is Still To Come In Energy Markets

The Worst Is Still To Come In Energy Markets

Markets took a beating this…

Oil Prices Threaten To Set A New 2019 Low

Oil Prices Threaten To Set A New 2019 Low

Oil prices are threatening to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Strong OPEC Cuts Slightly Tightening Oil Market In The Short Term

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 09, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Oil tanker

OPEC’s crude oil production dropped by 200,000 bpd in July from June, and helped by additional cuts of 100,000 bpd from the non-OPEC part of the production cut coalition, the market balance in the short term has tightened slightly, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, but warned that the slightly tighter market is a “temporary phenomenon.”

According to IEA’s estimate reported by TASS, OPEC’s compliance with the production cuts that were extended into 2020 in early July was 119 percent last month, while the non-OPEC countries part of the deal showed overall compliance of 107 percent with their share of the cuts. 

“Robust compliance with OPEC+ supply cuts and losses from Venezuela and Iran saw OPEC oil production fall by 2 mb/d versus July 2018,” the IEA said in its Oil Market Report.

Saudi Arabia’s production in July was 700,000 bpd below its quota under the OPEC+ deal, “in a clear sign of its determination to support market re-balancing,” the IEA said.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Saudi Arabia had approached other members of OPEC to discuss possible steps they can take to arrest a slide in oil prices that have brought them to the lowest in seven months.

Deeper production cuts at leading producer Saudi Arabia, lower output at sanctions-hit Iran, and outages in Libya and Venezuela sent OPEC’s crude oil production in July falling to its lowest level since 2011, the monthly Reuters survey found last week.    

The IEA estimates that OPEC’s crude oil production was 29.7 million bpd in July. Should the cartel keep that output level through the rest of the year, this would imply a draw in global stocks of 700,000 bpd in the second half of 2019, also assisted by slowing growth pace of non-OPEC production, the Paris-based agency said.  

The slight market tightening, however, will be shattered again next year, as the IEA expects “very strong” non-OPEC production growth at 2.2 million bpd, which, under the current assumptions, will mean that “the oil market will be well supplied.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran’s Oil Sales Are Now A Spying Game

Next Post

Iran’s Oil Sales Are Now A Spying Game

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com