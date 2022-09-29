Germany Must Cut Natural Gas Consumption To Avoid Winter Shortages

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.82 +0.67 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.04 +0.72 +0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.00 -2.35 -2.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.758 -0.197 -2.83%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.572 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.27 +0.46 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.85 +3.20 +4.12%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.572 -0.006 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.30 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.62 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.88 +1.35 +1.64%
Graph down Basra Light 303 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 89.94 +2.40 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.85 +2.38 +2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.27 +0.46 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.51 +3.11 +5.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 60.90 +3.65 +6.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 84.30 +3.65 +4.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.55 +3.65 +4.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 79.70 +3.65 +4.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.70 +3.65 +4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 86.65 +3.65 +4.40%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.00 +3.65 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.75 +5.50 +7.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.50 +5.50 +8.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.78 +3.65 +4.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.63 +3.65 +4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.63 +3.65 +4.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 +5.50 +7.51%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 40 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 58 mins ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 5 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 10 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Germany Must Cut Natural Gas Consumption To Avoid Winter Shortages

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

The risk of a supply…

U.S. Intelligence Claims Russia Is Buying Weapons From North Korea

U.S. Intelligence Claims Russia Is Buying Weapons From North Korea

North Korea is denying claims…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Must Cut Natural Gas Consumption To Avoid Winter Shortages

By Irina Slav - Sep 29, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

Germany's gas consumption rose too much last week to levels higher than in previous years, and without considerable gas conservation—including from households—Europe's biggest economy will find it difficult to avoid gas shortages this winter, Germany's Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said on Thursday.

Starting from today, the agency—the regulator to impose rationing in case of severe shortages—will publish weekly figures about gas consumption in Germany. Last week's consumption from businesses and households at 483 GWh/week was well above the average seen throughout the 2018 to 2021 period when it was 422 GWh/week. Last week, German gas consumption rose by 14.5 percent compared to the average of the previous years, mostly because that week was colder than comparable weeks in the past four years.

However, the savings needed to avoid gas shortages should be achieved regardless of temperatures, the German regulator said today.

"Without significant savings, also in the private sector, it will be difficult to avoid a gas shortage in the winter," the agency's president Klaus Müller said.

The past week's gas consumption numbers are very sobering, he added.

Germany's gas storage sites are over 91% full, but the country will survive the winter without rationing and shortages only under three conditions, Müller said. First, bringing the projects for LNG imports online, second, gas supply in Germany's neighbors remaining stable, and third, Germany conserving gas even when it gets colder as winter approaches, he added. 

If the coming winter is colder than usual, Germany could see severe nationwide gas shortages, which it will not be able to predict more than two weeks in advance, Müller said earlier this month.

"I can't give an exact forecast of where the risk of a shortage is the greatest," Müller told German business daily Handelsblatt in mid-September.

"If we get a very cold winter, we have a problem."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Is Considering A Substantial Oil Production Cut

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com