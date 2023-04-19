Germany Moves To Ban Most Oil And Gas Heating Systems From 2024

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.15 -1.71 -2.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.05 -1.72 -2.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.52 -1.62 -1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 -0.129 -5.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.695 -0.056 -2.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.06 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.695 -0.056 -2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.72 -1.27 -1.49%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.48 -1.17 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.60 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 505 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.95 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.25 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.65 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.40 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.75 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 13 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 14 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Production Hits 1.2 Million Bpd

Nuclear Fusion Is Not A Silver Bullet Solution

Nuclear Fusion Is Not A Silver Bullet Solution

While nuclear fusion is often…

How Energy Efficient Are Tiny Homes?

How Energy Efficient Are Tiny Homes?

Tiny homes are gaining popularity,…

A Price Cap Loophole Is Undermining Sanctions On Russian Oil

A Price Cap Loophole Is Undermining Sanctions On Russian Oil

A new report from CREA…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Moves To Ban Most Oil And Gas Heating Systems From 2024

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • On Wednesday, the German government voted to ban most oil and gas heating boilers in new and old buildings from 2024.
  • Under the rule, all new heating systems should run on 65% renewable energy, with exemptions for homeowners aged over 80 and for households with the lowest incomes.
  • The draft bill approved by the government suggests the switch to renewables could cost Germans around $10 billion every year until 2028.
Join Our Community

The German government voted on a bill on Wednesday to ban most oil and gas heating boilers in new and oil buildings from 2024 as part of a plan to reduce emissions.

The ruling coalition in Germany has decided that nearly all new heating systems should run on 65% renewable energy, with exemptions for homeowners aged over 80 and for households with the lowest incomes. 

Industry associations and the German public disagree with the planned ban. A Forsa survey commissioned by RTL and ntv showed this week that 78% of Germans do not approve of the bill, and only 18% think the decision to ban oil and gas heating systems is the right one.

Most of the opposition to electric heating running on renewable energy stems from concerns that heating prices would rise. A total of 62% of respondents in the survey expect prices to increase if heating comes from renewables, while only 12% expect their heating bills to decline.

According to the draft bill approved by the government and seen by Reuters, a switch to renewables for heating could cost Germans around $10 billion (9.16 billion euros) every year until 2028.  

Last month, the German heating industry said that the government's plan to install electric heat pumps instead of oil and gas boilers shouldn't be rushed as fully electric heating systems require massive grid investments.

Germany plans to have more and more electric heating pumps installed to reduce CO2 emissions from buildings and reduce its dependence on oil and natural gas for heating.

However, associations in the heating pumps industry warn that ditching oil and gas boilers too soon would be both unrealistic and an enormous financial challenge. Germany should be flexible in allowing hybrid pumps and not ban oil and gas boilers too soon, the industry associations say.

In 2022, heat pump sales in Germany jumped by 53%, according to figures from the Federation of German Heating Industry (BDH) released earlier this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Dip As Recession Fears Resurface
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs
What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery
A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming
New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com