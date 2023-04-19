Oil Prices Dip As Recession Fears Resurface

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 79.35 -1.51 -1.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.12 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.52 -1.62 -1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.246 -0.120 -5.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.700 -0.051 -1.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.06 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.700 -0.051 -1.86%

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.72 -1.27 -1.49%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.48 -1.17 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.60 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 505 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.95 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.25 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.65 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.40 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.75 +0.07 +0.09%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Libya’s Oil Production Hits 1.2 Million Bpd

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Further

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Further

The downward trend in drilling…

China’s Refinery Throughput Surges To Record High

China’s Refinery Throughput Surges To Record High

Refinery throughput rates in China…

The UK Will Have Enough Natural Gas For The Summer

The UK Will Have Enough Natural Gas For The Summer

The UK expects to have…

Premium Content

Oil Prices Dip As Recession Fears Resurface

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2023, 7:39 AM CDT
  • Oil prices fell on early on Wednesday morning as recession fears resurfaced alongside expectations of another interest rate hike in May.
  • The American Petroleum Institute report had sent oil prices higher on Tuesday with estimates that both crude and product inventories in the U.S. fell.
  • A Fed official suggested on Tuesday that another small rate hike may be needed to offset bullish data coming out of China.
Oil prices fell early on Wednesday as the market assessed the latest hints from the Fed that one more rate hike could be coming in early May, which intensified concerns about a material economic slowdown that could weigh on oil demand.

Early on Wednesday morning, the U.S. benchmark WTI Crude was down by 2.07% at $79.19, and the international benchmark Brent Crude was down by 2.05% on the day at $83.03.  

Prices dipped on Wednesday after having risen on Tuesday following the industry report from the American Petroleum Institute (API), which estimated that both crude oil and product inventories in the United States fell last week.

Official data on inventories is due out later today from the EIA.

Comments from a Fed official on Tuesday suggested that another small rate hike could be needed offset bullish economic data out of China. The world’s second-biggest economy and top crude oil importer posted GDP growth of 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, beating analyst estimates of 4% economic growth in a Reuters poll. The growth was the highest quarterly Chinese growth since the first quarter of 2022.   

However, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Tuesday that one more rate hike is coming.

“One more move should be enough for us to then take a step back and see how our policy is flowing through the economy, to understand the extent to which inflation is returning back to our target,” Bostic told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”.

“If the data come in as I expect, we will be able to hold there for quite some time,” said Bostic, who is a non-voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year.  

“Having failed to build on the OPEC+ production news a couple of weeks of ago, the market could now be exposed to some long liquidation from recently established longs,” Saxo Bank analysts said on Wednesday. “Brent is currently trading below $85, and a break below $83.50 could prompt a fresh attempt to close the gap down to $80 (for WTI, between $79 and $75.70).”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

