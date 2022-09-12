Germany Is Now Paying Russia More Money For Fewer Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.46 +1.67 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.62 +1.78 +1.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.12 +1.78 +1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.256 +0.260 +3.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.482 +0.049 +2.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.482 +0.049 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 3 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 286 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.54 +3.25 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 88.94 +3.25 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 87.19 +3.25 +3.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 84.34 +3.25 +4.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.34 +3.25 +4.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 91.29 +3.25 +3.69%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.64 +3.25 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.25 +3.25 +4.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 92.67 +0.92 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 83.42 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Wind droughts
  • 16 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

Coal Power Generation Falls Despite Energy Crisis

All Eyes On OPEC+ As Oil Prices Drop Below $90

All Eyes On OPEC+ As Oil Prices Drop Below $90

OPEC+ may soon be forced…

Putin's Plan To Sow Unrest In Europe

Putin's Plan To Sow Unrest In Europe

As Putin continues to all…

Ethereum Overhaul May Cut Its Emissions By 99%

Ethereum Overhaul May Cut Its Emissions By 99%

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Is Now Paying Russia More Money For Fewer Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT
  • In July, Germany reported a 45.8% reduction in imports from Russia compared to a year ago, but the value of those imports had increased by over 10%.
  • This increase in cost was due largely to higher energy prices, with the value of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and coal all climbing.
  • The UK, by comparison, has managed to cut its imports from Russia to zero, although it was always less dependent than Germany on Russian energy. 
Join Our Community

The value of Germany’s imports from Russia jumped by 10.2% to $2.94 billion (2.9 billion euros) in July, compared to the same month a year ago, mostly as a result of soaring oil and gas prices, the German Federal Statistical Office said on Monday.

In terms of volume, however, German imports from Russia slumped by 45.8% in July compared to a year earlier, the statistics office noted.

The value of crude oil and natural gas imports from Russia rose by 1.6% to $1.42 billion (1.4 billion euros), the data showed, despite the much lower volumes of those energy products compared to the same month of 2021.

The value of German imports of coke and petroleum products from Russia jumped by 72.5% while coal imports doubled in value a month before the EU’s embargo on Russian coal imports kicked in in August.

Meanwhile, Germany’s exports to Russia plunged by 56.8% in July from a year ago.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and other countries in the EU such as the UK, are looking to reduce and replace their imports of Russian energy after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The UK, which was much less dependent on Russian energy than Germany at the start of the war, has already succeeded. The UK did not import any fuels from Russia in June for the first time since records began, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said last month, meaning that Britain managed to phase out oil and gas purchases from Russia as it had pledged in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

According to the Finish think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), of the $160 billion (158 billion euro) in energy exports that Russia has earned in the past six months, over half of it was bought by the European Union. The EU imported 54% of all Russian energy exports in the first six months of the war in Ukraine, which is worth approximately $86 billion (85 billion euros).

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage Could Trigger A Food Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com