UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.53 +0.64 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 101.9 +0.67 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.5 +1.00 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 mins 9.290 -0.040 -0.43%
Graph up Gasoline 59 mins 2.829 +0.028 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 59 mins 2.829 +0.028 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 56 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 56 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 56 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 268 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 56 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 56 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 74.96 +1.24 +1.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 79.64 +3.38 +4.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 95.89 +3.38 +3.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 94.14 +3.38 +3.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 92.04 +3.38 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 91.29 +3.38 +3.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 94.84 +3.38 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 89.49 +3.38 +3.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +3.00 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again

Kazakh Oil Flows Interrupted Again

Kazakh Oil Flows Interrupted Again

The flow of crude oil…

Iran Accuses The EU And U.S. Of Stalling Nuclear Talks

Iran Accuses The EU And U.S. Of Stalling Nuclear Talks

Iran is accusing the United…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

The UK did not import any fuels from Russia in June, for the first time since records began, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday, meaning that Britain managed to phase out oil and gas purchases from Russia as it had pledged in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine six months ago. 

Days after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, the UK said that it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year and that Russian gas accounts for less than 4 percent of Britain's supply. At the time of the announcement in early March, Russian imports accounted for 8 percent of total UK oil demand. But the UK is also a significant producer of both crude oil and petroleum products, in addition to imports from a diverse range of reliable suppliers beyond Russia, including the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, the UK government said in March.

In June, the UK had already hit its target to phase out imports of oil from Russia, per the Office for National Statistics data. 

There were no imports of fuels from Russia in June 2022, the first month since records began in January 1997 that the UK imported no fuel from Russia, the statistics office said today. This is a 100% decrease, or $587 million (£499 million) in terms of value, compared with the monthly average for the 12 months to February 2022. 

Before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia was the UK's largest supplier of refined oil in 2021, accounting for 24.1% of all imports of this commodity, also supplying 5.9% of the UK's crude oil imports, and 4.9% of the UK's gas imports, the statistics office said. 

"As a result of the UK Government's ambition to phase out imports of Russian oil and gas, there were no imports of refined oil, crude oil, gas or coal, coke and briquettes from Russia by June 2022," the ONS added. 

UK imports of all other non-commodity goods from Russia also plunged and stood at $39 million (£33 million) in June 2022 – the lowest level since records began in January 1997. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months

Next Post

India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com