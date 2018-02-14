Gas Tax Hike Could Have Serious Consequences For Oil Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.06 +0.46 +0.76%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.66 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.029 +1.12%
Mars US 3 hours 58.60 +1.51 +2.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 20 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Mexican Basket 3 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.029 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 59.13 -0.50 -0.84%
Murban 20 hours 62.63 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 58.58 +0.93 +1.61%
Basra Light 20 hours 59.53 +1.63 +2.82%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.46 +1.01 +1.62%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Girassol 20 hours 63.43 +0.91 +1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.69 -1.70 -4.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.59 -1.20 -1.91%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.19 -0.65 -1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.44 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 59.14 +0.65 +1.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.59 -0.10 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 57.00 +1.25 +2.24%
Giddings 20 hours 50.75 +1.25 +2.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.24 -0.12 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.20 +0.10 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.70 +0.10 +0.19%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.20 -0.10 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 3 hours Self-Flying Passenger Planes
  • 3 hours Tesla vs. China--Who Will Be Victorious?
  • 3 hours Fannie Mae loses $6.5 billion in 4Q on tax change
  • 9 hours Texas company illegally charged Energy Dept. $2.5 million in expenses
  • 9 hours Inflation up 2.1%. Ouch.
  • 3 hours Blockchain May Be The Key To A Sustainable Energy Future
  • 3 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 8 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 4 hours US oil supertanker about to load first export cargo
  • 9 hours Ripple is on a tear ...
  • 9 hours Will We Be Able to Pay Tax in Cryptocurrency Soon?
  • 9 hours UAE Launches The World's Longest Zipline
  • 8 hours SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 3 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Shell Extends Credit To Inspire Energy Holdings

Alt Text

Maduro Proposes OPEC Cryptocurrency

After launching a national cryptocurrency,…

Alt Text

Dollar Remains Strong In Spite Of Petro-Yuan Threat

As China’s much-delayed oil futures…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Tax Hike Could Have Serious Consequences For Oil Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2018, 4:00 PM CST oil patch

The idea to increase the federal gas tax has gained momentum in recent weeks as a possible way of generating new government revenue to put into infrastructure projects. Although such a tax increase is a non-starter for most Republican lawmakers, some are said to be open to considering such a move.

If the U.S. gradually raised the federal gas tax by $0.25 over five years starting in 2018, it could generate hundreds of billions of dollars of government revenue by 2050, clean energy and environmental policy think tank Energy Innovation says.

But apart from the most obvious economic impact of a gas tax increase, such a hike would also profoundly change the U.S. fuel use and the composition of the transportation fleet, research by Energy Innovation showed. A $0.25 gas tax increase could help the U.S. to generate as much as $840 billion in government revenue through 2050, while rising gasoline costs would spur more interest in electric vehicles and add 1.2 million more EVs on American roads, reducing total fuel consumption by more than 1.3 billion barrels by 2050.

Energy Innovation have based their research on last month’s proposal by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that called for a modest gradual increase in the federal fuel fee, because inflation and vehicle fuel economy have eroded its value since the tax was last raised in 1993.

“Increasing the fee by a total of $.25 cents, indexed for inflation and improving fuel economy, would raise $394 billion over the next 10 years,” president and CEO Tom Donohue said. Related: IEA Warns Of New Oil Glut

According to Energy Innovation’s report, while raising the federal fuel user fee (the gas tax) by $0.25 per gallon would generate $840 billion through 2050, it would also increase the cost of the gas tax to drivers to about $30 billion per year by 2022, with annual costs steadily decreasing over time. The higher gasoline costs would increase consumer interest in EVs, lifting annual EV sales by about 100,000 vehicles, resulting in around 1.2 million additional EVs on the road by 2050, Energy Innovation said.

Higher costs and higher vehicle electrification in turn would also reduce annual U.S. gasoline consumption by between 30 and 35 million barrels, saving more than 1 billion barrels through 2050. Annual diesel consumption would decline by about 10 million barrels, saving about 235 million barrels by 2050, according to Energy Innovation.

Still, the think tank cautioned that raising the gas tax is not a cure-all for raising funds for infrastructure investment.

“Increasing the gas tax by $0.25 would raise hundreds of billions in revenue to invest in U.S. transportation infrastructure. However, this funding source is likely to shrink over time as the fleet becomes electrified, gasoline and diesel vehicles become more efficient, and gasoline and diesel consumption falls,” it says.

An alternative to the gas tax per gallon could be a vehicle-miles-traveled (VMT) tax as it applies regardless of the types of vehicles or vehicle efficiency. That “might be a better option going forward that simply increasing the gas tax”, Energy Innovation said.

Calls for raising the gas tax come not only from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) — which gave American infrastructure a D+ on its report card — also promotes a gas tax increase by at least 25 cents per gallon and tied to inflation to restore the purchasing power of the Highway Trust Fund, fill the funding deficit, and ensure reliable funding for the future. Related: Is History Repeating Itself In Oil Markets?

The American Trucking Association (ATA) proposes a 20-cent-per-gallon user fee on all transportation fuels, including diesel, gasoline, and natural gas, to finance A Build America Fund, because the Highway Trust Fund is expected to find itself short of funds as soon as in 2021.

An increase in the tax is far from certain as the funds for infrastructure are up for debate in Congress where most Republicans are expected to oppose a tax hike.

At a press briefing Tuesday, when asked about a possible gas tax increase, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said, “Well, the President has not declared anything out of bounds, so everything is on the table.”

The gas tax is not ideal and has a “very regressive impact” on the most vulnerable, Secretary Chao said, but added that “these are tough decisions, which is why, once again, we need to start the dialogue with the Congress, and so that we can address these issues on this very important point.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Next Post

Shale Industry May Finally See Some Profits
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com