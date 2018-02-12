U.S. Mandates Biggest Non-Emergency Strategic Oil Selloff

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.55 +0.26 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.92 +0.33 +0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.576 +0.024 +0.94%
Mars US 3 hours 57.29 +0.09 +0.16%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.52 -1.17 -1.87%
Urals 20 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.38 -2.22 -3.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.38 -2.22 -3.49%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.93 -0.21 -0.33%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.41 -1.53 -2.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.576 +0.024 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.13 -0.70 -1.15%
Murban 20 hours 63.63 -0.65 -1.01%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 58.51 -0.27 -0.46%
Basra Light 20 hours 58.04 +0.13 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.37 -0.29 -0.46%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.93 -0.21 -0.33%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.93 -0.21 -0.33%
Girassol 20 hours 63.48 -0.21 -0.33%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.52 -1.17 -1.87%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 33.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 29.20 -0.95 -3.15%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 59.70 -1.95 -3.16%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 60.05 -1.95 -3.15%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.40 -1.95 -3.52%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.20 -1.95 -4.14%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.20 -1.95 -4.14%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.95 -1.95 -3.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.35 -1.95 -3.18%
Central Alberta 4 days 46.20 -1.95 -4.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.38 -2.22 -3.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.36 -1.76 -2.70%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.70 +0.55 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 -1.95 -3.42%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 -1.95 -3.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.70 -1.95 -3.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -2.00 -3.88%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.21 -1.95 -2.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 28 mins Explosion cuts power in Puerto Rico
  • 7 hours South Africa's Cape Town Out of Water in 3 Months?
  • 5 hours Ex-Georgian Leader Saakashvili 'kidnapped' in Kiev!!
  • 9 hours What's more environmentally friendly? Oil or Bitcoin...
  • 9 hours Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 4 hours Russian Scientists Arrested For Mining Bitcoin In Nuclear Weapons Lab
  • 7 hours Diplomacy On Display - Dialogue between N and S Korea
  • 39 mins Trump Unveils Long-awaited infrastructural Proposal
  • 6 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 12 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 9 hours Climate Change 'Worst Case' Scenario is NOT Likely to Happen
  • 7 hours Oil Prices Falling For Sixth Straight Day
  • 1 day Iraq Signs Agreement To Build A 70,000-Barrels-Per-Day Oil Refinery
  • 1 day Iran's Revolutionary Guard ordered to give up all businesses
  • 7 hours Who Will Succeed Putin?
  • 11 hours US will become net energy exporter by 2022-EIA

Breaking News:

Cyprus And Turkey Face Off Briefly Over Natural Gas Reserves

Alt Text

U.S. Considers Cutting Venezuelan Oil Imports

Washington could be cutting Venezuelan…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

The EIA has revised U.S.…

Alt Text

What's Behind Canada's Oil Driller Exodus?

Canadian drillers are moving rigs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Mandates Biggest Non-Emergency Strategic Oil Selloff

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 12, 2018, 5:00 PM CST Crude SPR

The budget deal that the U.S. Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law last Friday calls for selling 100 million barrels of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) by 2027 to help fund the government.

The sale of 100 million barrels of crude oil in the next decade would represent the largest non-emergency sell-off of strategic oil reserves and would equate to some 15 percent of the current stockpiles in the SPR.

The mandate for the SPR sale has drawn criticism because, some experts say, it would blunt the purpose of the strategic reserve to mitigate major global oil supply disruptions or price shocks. Other critics have said that tapping the emergency oil reserve for non-energy needs of the government is short-sighted, and that the SPR should not be used as a “government ATM.”

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 mandates the Secretary of Energy to draw down and sell from the SPR a total of 30 million barrels of crude oil between fiscal years 2022 and 2025; another 35 million barrels during fiscal year 2026; and additional 35 million barrels in fiscal year 2027. In addition, under a budget deal from 2015, the Secretary of Energy is authorized to draw down up to US$350 million worth of crude oil from the SPR in the 2018 fiscal year to use for modernization of the reserve.

The budget deal also reduces the minimum required level in the reserve under which no drawdowns can be made, to 350 million barrels from 450 million barrels.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the sale of the 100 million barrels from the SPR would generate US$6.36 billion between 2018 and 2027.

As of February 2, 2018, the SPR held a total of 665.1 million barrels of crude oil, while the current storage capacity is 713.5 million barrels, according to the Department of Energy. The average price paid for oil in the Reserve is $29.70 per barrel. Related: Tesla’s Powerpack: Real Hope Or Mostly Hype?

After the sale authorized last week will be completed by 2027, the SPR would hold 406 million barrels of oil, equal to around 56 percent of its capacity, according to DoE estimates quoted by Platts.

Kevin Book, managing director at ClearView Energy Partners, told Platts that the 100-million-barrel sale was “a resounding declaration of lawmakers’ new perspective on energy security.”

But Book also told Bloomberg that “This is nothing short of liquidation of a safety net.”

Current and past energy officials also criticized the proposal for the largest non-emergency strategic oil sale in U.S. history.

Energy Undersecretary Mark Menezes told Bloomberg in an interview that the SPR was not designed to serve as “a government ATM.”

“My own view is that SPR was put in place as an energy security mechanism to ensure that we had supply,” Menezes noted.

Bob McNally, president of consultancy Rapidan Energy Group and a former senior energy official at the White House under President George W. Bush, told Bloomberg that “Selling the SPR to cover non-energy budget expenses is deeply short-sighted and unwise.” Related: Goldman: Investors Grow Wary Of Another Oil Price Rally

“In 1996 and 1997 we sold SPR barrels to pay for unrelated budget expenses and I was in the White House when we put those barrels back at higher prices starting about five years later, after 9/11,” McNally said.

“Geopolitical risk is alive and well in the oil market, and the SPR is America’s only formal short-term line of defense against oil supply disruptions and price spikes,” Robbie Diamond, president of Securing America’s Future Energy, told Bloomberg.

While the proposed sale of 100 million barrels of the SPR may be a bet on America’s energy independence and security in the next decade, it is also raising concern that it could diminish the U.S. ability to respond to sudden major outages of oil supply as geopolitical woes are back on the oil market.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Iraq Boosts Asian Oil Exports To New Record

Next Post

OPEC Unfazed As Rivals Boost Oil Output
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

 U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com