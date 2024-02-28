Get Exclusive Intel
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Ford Halts Shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning Pickup Trucks

By ZeroHedge - Feb 28, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Shipments of the 2024 F-150 Lightning have been on hold since February 9th, with production continuing at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.
  • Ford aims to resume shipments in the coming weeks after thorough quality checks to ensure the vehicles meet high standards and customer satisfaction.
  • The halt in shipments comes amid broader recalibration of Ford's electric vehicle strategy and industry concerns over the demand for electric vehicles, with thousands of auto dealers warning of stacking inventory and market saturation.
Ford

Automotive News was the first to report Ford Motor Co. halted shipments of all 2024 F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks for an undisclosed quality control issue just weeks after slashing production volumes for the EV model due to sliding demand. 

A Ford spokesperson did not explain the reasons behind the quality check, but shipments of Lightnings have been halted since Feb. 9. Even with shipments paused, production of the Lightnings continues at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. 

"We expect to ramp up shipments in the coming weeks as we complete thorough launch quality checks to ensure these new F-150s meet our high standards and delight customers," company spokeswoman Emma Bergg wrote in a statement. 

Last month, Ford announced plans to slash the Lightning production in April "to achieve the optimal balance of production, sales growth and profitability."

The automaker (and many others, like Mercedes Benz) is recalibrating its electric vehicle strategy as the Biden administration plans to downshift the EV transition as demand plummets.

Thousands of auto dealers nationwide recently warned the 'climate change warriors' in the White House: the 2030 EV push is backfiring. 

"Currently, there are many excellent battery electric vehicles available for consumers to purchase. These vehicles are ideal for many people, and we believe their appeal will grow over time. The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots," the dealers said.  Related: OPEC+ Could Extend Output Cuts Through Year End

They warned: "Already, electric vehicles are stacking up on our lots which is our best indicator of customer demand in the marketplace." 

A recent note by RBC analyst Tom Narayan said the EV slowdown is far from over:

"Key takeaways thus far from earnings season are that the EV slowdown is not showing any evidence of an inflection, Level 4 autonomy headwinds continue to persist, and fears over supplier inventory overbuild are likely overblown.

Analyst Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley suggested consolidation is coming to the industry:

Given that Biden's 2030 EV mandate is in full collapse, the downturn in the EV space will likely continue through the second half of this year. 

By Zerohedge.com

