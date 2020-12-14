Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Basin Is Paying Off

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.84 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.15 -0.14 -0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.678 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 48.09 +0.42 +0.88%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
Graph up Urals 27 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 45.50 +0.08 +0.18%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.678 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 50.56 +0.17 +0.34%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 51.09 +0.46 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 46.98 -0.66 -1.39%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 51.99 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 49.36 -0.60 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 50.84 -0.46 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 days 32.93 +0.39 +1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.07 -0.21 -0.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 45.57 -0.21 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 46.97 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 40.87 -0.21 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 39.57 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 39.57 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 40.92 -0.21 -0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 42.47 -0.21 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 39.62 -0.21 -0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 43.50 +1.50 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.33 +1.58 +3.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 40.94 +1.47 +3.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.89 +1.47 +3.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.89 +1.47 +3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 43.50 +1.50 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.75 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 51.36 +0.59 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 24 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 4 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 9 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 2 hours Natural Gas Precaution
  • 7 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Tesla Semi

Breaking News:

OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Forecast While Production Rises

Geopolitical Rift Between Australia And China Reaches Boiling Point

Geopolitical Rift Between Australia And China Reaches Boiling Point

Despite the economic interests of…

China Expands Its Influence Over Iraqi Oil

China Expands Its Influence Over Iraqi Oil

China is expanding its influence…

The EV Of The Future May Never Have To Be Charged

The EV Of The Future May Never Have To Be Charged

As the electric vehicle boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Basin Is Paying Off

By Matthew Smith - Dec 14, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The growing oil boom in the offshore Guyana-Suriname Basin continues to gain pace. After making a series of spectacular discoveries in offshore Guyana energy supermajor ExxonMobil announced that with partner Malaysia’s Petronas it has made a promising discovery off Suriname. The discovery was made in offshore Suriname Block 52, which neighbors Block 58 where Apache has made a slew of hydrocarbon discoveries since the start of 2020. Petronas which owns a 50% interest in the block and is the operator, with Exxon owning the other half, made the find at the much-hyped Sloanea-1 exploration well. It was only in May 2020 when Exxon completed its purchase of a 50% interest in Block 52 from Petronas. The motivation for that investment decision is clear, the considerable potential held by offshore Suriname which shares the Guyana-Suriname Basin with its South American neighbor, and desire to replicate its success in the Stabroek Block.

The Malaysian state-controlled energy company announced:

“The Sloanea-1 exploration well encountered several hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone packages with good reservoir qualities in the Campanian section.”

This discovery comes on the back of three oil finds by international oil company Apache and partner French supermajor Total in the neighboring Block 58 which borders Exxon’s Stabroek asset. While Petronas and Exxon are yet to quantify and the size and quality of the discovery it is believed to possess considerable potential. That is further underscored by the three oil finds made by Apache at neighboring Block 58 since the start of 2020. Apache described those finds as light crude oil and condensates with API gravities between 34 and 60 degrees. This accords with Exxon’s oil assay for the neighboring Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana. Oil produced from the Liza oilfield, which is pumping up to 120,000 barrels daily and expected to reach 340,000 barrels by the end of 2022, has an API gravity of 32 degrees and sulfur content of 0.58%. While it is sourer than the oil produced in nearby Brazil’s offshore deep-water pre-salt oilfields it is still of a grade that is attractive to refiners, notably those in Asia which have been a key driver of the notable increase in demand for Brazilian crude oil. Related: Upheaval In Big Oil’s Board Rooms

Exxon also has a one-third interest in deep-water offshore Suriname Block 59 with the remaining two-thirds split evenly between Hess and Equinor. The energy supermajor acquired that interest in 2017 after its considerable success in offshore Guyana’s Stabroek Block. Block 59 is situated to the north of Apache’s Block 58 and shares a maritime boundary with Guyana and the Stabroek Block. Exxon is clearly seeking to replicate its success in Guyana. In fact, the global oil supermajor recently announced, because of the difficult operating environment, that it intended to focus for the near-term on high potential assets with significant long-term value. That includes, unsurprisingly, Exxon’s offshore Guyana operations which are estimated to have a low breakeven cost of $35 per barrel, significantly lower than many other jurisdictions in South America.

There is every indication that offshore Suriname possesses similar favorable characteristics, making it the next hot offshore drilling location globally. According to Baker Hughes, there were two active drilling rigs in Suriname at the end of November 2020, the highest number since December 2019, that will likely increase as Petronas and Apache ramp-up activity. Suriname’s improved political stability since two-time coup maker and convicted murder Desi Bouterse was replaced by the former justice minister and chief of police Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi in July this year. This removed much of the political uncertainty surrounding Suriname’s electoral system and has allowed the government to focus on exploiting the considerable petroleum wealth held in Suriname’s part of the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

The oil potential is tremendous, as highlighted by the U.S. Geological Survey which estimated the Guyana-Suriname Basin holds up to 33 billion undiscovered barrels of oil. Chan Santokhi’s recently appointed government has embarked on a series of policy initiatives to attract investment and boost activity in Suriname’s oil patch. This saw the national oil company and industry regulator Staatsolie issue $150 million of bonds in early 2020 to fund its 2021 to 2027 investment program. The national oil company, in its role as industry regulator, announced the offshore 2021 bid round. There are eight shallow-water offshore blocks, located to the south of Apache’s Block 58, being offered with bids due by 30 April 2021. This represents a significant step forward for Suriname’s oil industry because shallow water assets were being controlled by Staatsolie as part of its offshore study area. The development of Suriname’s considerable offshore petroleum potential will be a boon for a deeply impoverished country that has been sharply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The IMF estimates the South American country’s economy will shrink 13% during 2020 compared to neighboring Guyana’s expanding 26% because of its growing oil boom.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Solar Power Save The Lone Star State?

Next Post

Asset Managers Are Turning Up The Heat On Energy Companies
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook
Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?
Oil Markets Are Finally Ready To Recover

Oil Markets Are Finally Ready To Recover



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com