Exxon Makes First Promising Offshore Discovery Off Suriname

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 55 mins 46.57 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 49.93 -0.32 -0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 47.78 +1.38 +2.97%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
Graph up Urals 24 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.42 +1.12 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 48.77 -0.36 -0.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 49.32 -0.31 -0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.50 +2.31 +5.00%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 51.77 +1.41 +2.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 50.76 +2.36 +4.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.27 +2.16 +4.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 days 32.95 +0.87 +2.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.63 +1.26 +3.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 45.78 +1.26 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 47.18 +1.26 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.98 +1.26 +3.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.13 +1.26 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 42.48 +1.26 +3.06%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.38 +1.26 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 48.75 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 +1.25 +3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 50.77 +1.26 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 4 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 1 day Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days can Trump pardon himself?

Breaking News:

Iran Expects To Sell 2.3 Million Bpd In 2021

Porsche Is Looking Beyond Electric Vehicles

Porsche Is Looking Beyond Electric Vehicles

While Porsche did release its…

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash

Texas has long-been a dominant…

Oil Hits $50 On Vaccine Rollout

Oil Hits $50 On Vaccine Rollout

Brent Crude hit $50 a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon Makes First Promising Offshore Discovery Off Suriname

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 11, 2020, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

ExxonMobil and its partner Petronas have discovered oil and gas offshore Suriname, which adds to Exxon’s numerous discoveries offshore Guyana in the same Guyana-Suriname basin, the U.S. supermajor said on Friday.

The hydrocarbons were discovered in the Sloanea-1 exploration well on Block 52, which is operated by Malaysia’s Petronas with a 50-percent stake. Exxon holds the remaining 50-percent interest in the block.

The discovery is currently being evaluated to see how much resources it could yield, Exxon and Petronas said.

“Our first discovery in Suriname extends ExxonMobil’s leading position in South America, building on our successful investments in Guyana,” Mike Cousins, senior vice president of exploration and new ventures at ExxonMobil, said in a statement.

The basin offshore Guyana is one of Exxon’s near-term investment priorities, the supermajor said in November when it announced its capital budget for the next five years.

Offshore Guyana, Exxon announced in early September its 18th oil discovery, which adds to its previous estimate of more than 8 billion barrels of discovered recoverable resources in the area.  

At the end of September, Exxon said it had made the final investment decision on the Payara offshore field in Guyana, expecting Payara to yield up to 220,000 bpd of crude when commercial production begins in 2024.

Payara is the third offshore development project of the supermajor in Guyana, which rose to fame thanks to a string of discoveries in the Stabroek block made by Exxon and its partner Hess Corp.

In less than five years, Exxon and its partners in the Stabroek Block made more than a dozen quality discoveries on the block, making Guyana the newest oil-producing nation last year. Guyana officially joined the ranks of oil producers at the end of December 2019, after Exxon and its partners began oil production offshore the country.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash

Next Post

EU Reaches Agreement On Emission Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement
Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?
China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power

China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com