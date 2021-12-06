Exxon Employees Won't See Big Pay Raise Despite Jump In Profits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.95 +3.69 +5.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.61 +3.73 +5.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.683 -0.449 -10.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.181 +0.082 +3.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.058 +0.106 +5.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 65.01 +0.11 +0.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.058 +0.106 +5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.93 +1.84 +2.66%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.84 +1.77 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 67.21 +1.40 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 7 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 71.71 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.86 +1.79 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 48.94 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 47.46 -0.24 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.26 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.66 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 60.31 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.56 -0.24 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.56 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.76 -0.24 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 71.25 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.21 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 4 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Banks Continue To Fund Fossil Fuels Despite Climate Pledges

IEA Head: Gas Producers Are To Blame For Energy Crisis In Europe

IEA Head: Gas Producers Are To Blame For Energy Crisis In Europe

The deliberate policies of energy…

Can Biomass Burning Really Replace Fossil Fuels?

Can Biomass Burning Really Replace Fossil Fuels?

In a world that is…

Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power

Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power

Russia has started to prepare…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon Employees Won't See Big Pay Raise Despite Jump In Profits

By ZeroHedge - Dec 06, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
  • Report: Exxon's coming pay raises for employees will come in below inflation
  • Salaries are going to rise about 3.6% for employees who deserve the merit-based raises
  • The largest increases are going to be going to those working in the company's upstream division that drills for oil and natural gas
Join Our Community

Despite the company's good year so far, Exxon's coming pay raises for employees will come in below inflation, new reports suggest. 

Salaries are going to rise about 3.6% for employees who deserve the merit-based raises, reporting from the Seattle Times and Bloomberg says. The largest increases are going to be going to those working in the company's upstream division that drills for oil and natural gas, the report says. 

Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said: “Total compensation is highly competitive relative to other companies with whom we compete, both in the marketplace and for talent. Inflation is one of many variables we assess.”

The increases will apply to Exxon’s U.S. office employees and not union contract workers, many of whom already have earned promotions and will get a 5% boost on top of their regular raises. 

Bloomberg writes that the below-inflation increases are a sign of how many white-collar Americans aren’t in line for the kind of salary raises seen for other cohorts such as truck drivers and factory workers amid labor shortages and a spike in inflation". '

Recall, just two days ago, we reported that Exxon said it was on track to meet its 2025 emissions goals four years early. 

In Exxon's full new corporate plan, which can be found on its website here, the company said it "plans to increase spending to $15 billion on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects over the next six years while maintaining disciplined capital investments."

The oil supermajor also said it plans on maintaining capital investments between $20 to $25 billion, per year, through 2027. The company said it has repaid $11 billion in debt, to date, in 2021. Exxon says it'll be "comfortably" in its range of targeted debt-to-capital ratio by year end.

These plans, of course, follow our reporting in October that the company was considering abandoning some of its oil and gas projects to appease environmental advocates.

The company's board, we noted in October, which includes three directors nominated by activist investors, had "expressed concerns about certain projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam."

The change in strategic direction comes as Exxon's board is facing growing pressure from investors to restrain its fossil fuel investments and limit its carbon footprint. The board is also considering the carbon footprint of the new projects, and how they would affect the company's ability to meet environmental promises it has made. 

Back in September we reported that as part of appeasement of the ESG lobby, the oil giant planned on implementing disclosures of shale emissions. The company announced it would start measuring its methane emissions from production of natural gas at a facility it owns in New Mexico. Exxon joins other shale gas producers, like EQT, who already provide similar data. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mild Weather Drives Gas Prices Down In Europe
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com