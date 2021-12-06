Mild Weather Drives Gas Prices Down In Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.92 +3.66 +5.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.61 +3.73 +5.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.673 -0.459 -11.11%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.183 +0.084 +4.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.060 +0.108 +5.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 65.01 +0.11 +0.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.060 +0.108 +5.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.93 +1.84 +2.66%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.84 +1.77 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 67.21 +1.40 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 7 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 71.71 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.86 +1.79 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 48.94 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 47.46 -0.24 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 65.26 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 66.66 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 60.31 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 59.56 -0.24 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 60.56 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 57.76 -0.24 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 71.25 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.21 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 4 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Germany: Nord Stream 2 Cannot Begin Operations Until Certified

Can Biomass Burning Really Replace Fossil Fuels?

Can Biomass Burning Really Replace Fossil Fuels?

In a world that is…

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Reaction To Omicron Is Excessive

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Reaction To Omicron Is Excessive

The plunge in oil prices…

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The U.S. shale patch is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mild Weather Drives Gas Prices Down In Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The benchmark natural gas prices in Europe continued to fall on Monday, for a third trading day in a row, as forecasts of milder weather this week and sufficient LNG deliveries calmed the market.

The benchmark price for Europe at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) fell by nearly 5 percent early on Monday, while the UK day-ahead wholesale gas price also dropped, by 2.6 percent.

Expectations of milder weather in many parts of Europe this week, as well as stable pipeline gas supply from Russia and more LNG cargoes set to arrive in the region, have dragged down the key natural gas prices in recent days.

“Mild weather is the main reason behind the declines today,” one gas trader told Reuters on Monday.

Russian natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus to Poland and Germany have been stable over the weekend, according to data from German network operator Gascade cited by Reuters.

Despite the current decline in Europe’s natural gas prices, the fundamentals for the winter remain bullish, analysts say.

The lowest volumes of gas in storage in Europe in a decade haven’t changed and could come under pressure when the weather turns colder.

“The European gas system is at risk of shortage this winter if Russian flows fail to ramp-up beyond long-term contracts,” Engie’s EnergyScan service said in a report quoted by Reuters.

Russia continues to abide by its obligations under its contracts with customers, but its gas giant Gazprom isn’t sending too much gas above those contractual volumes.

Russian supply is still “a far cry from what would have been needed to prevent storages from dropping further,” Axpo Solutions AG said, as carried by Bloomberg.  

Meanwhile, the U.S. benchmark at Henry Hub collapsed by over 9% to below $4 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the first time since mid-August on expectations of warmer than usual weather in the next few weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Lithium Tech That May Send The EV Boom Into Overdrive

Next Post

Exxon Employees Won't See Big Pay Raise Despite Jump In Profits
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com