Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.36 -1.72 -1.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.21 -1.75 -1.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.54 -0.63 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.683 -0.192 -3.27%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.833 -0.179 -5.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 83.93 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.833 -0.179 -5.93%

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.58 +1.91 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.99 +1.87 +2.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.43 +0.88 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 332 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.71 +0.98 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.95 +1.53 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.51 +1.12 +1.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 67.83 +1.17 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 91.23 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 89.48 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 86.63 +1.17 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 84.63 +1.17 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.58 +1.17 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 82.93 +1.17 +1.43%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Exxon’s Q3 Net Profit Soars To New Record

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 28, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • ExxonMobil reported record-breaking net profit on Friday at $19.66 billion.
  • The U.S. oil major saw a boost in earnings from natural gas, as well as higher oil prices and robust fuel sales.
  • Exxon’s Q3 net profit of $19.66 billion compares with last quarter’s $17.9 billion.
Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) reported record-breaking net profit on Friday at $19.66 billion, or $4.68 per share, assuming dilution—smashing analyst estimates for the quarter.

The U.S. oil major saw a boost in earnings from natural gas, as well as higher oil prices and robust fuel sales.

Exxon’s capital and exploration expenditures for the quarter were $5.7 billion, bringing the total investments this year to $15.2 billion—well on track to meet its investment guidance for the year of between $21 billion and $24 billion.

“Our strong third-quarter results reflect the hard work of our people to invest in and build businesses critical to meeting the demand we see today,” CEO Darren Woods said. “The investments we’ve made, even through the pandemic, enabled us to increase production to address the needs of consumers. Rigorous cost control and growth of higher-margin petroleum and chemical products also contributed to earnings and cash flow growth in the quarter. At the same time, we are expanding our Low Carbon Solutions business with the signing of the largest-of-its-kind customer contract to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide, demonstrating our ability to offer competitive emission-reduction services to large industrial customers around the world.”

Exxon’s Q3 net profit of $19.66 billion compares with last quarter’s $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share, which was quadruple that seen in Q2 2021, and triple the earnings from the first quarter of this year. 

Exxon said in a trading statement earlier this month that the increase in natural gas prices had more than offset the decrease in crude oil prices, leading analysts to increase their estimates.

Exxon added 2.2% in premarket trading.

Its U.S. peer, Chevron, also reported on Friday, beating analyst estimates with its second-highest quarterly profit ever of $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per share.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

