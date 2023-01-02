Coal Demand To Remain Robust In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 85.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 days 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 399 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 4 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 15 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 15 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 20 days Wind droughts
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Tesla Delivers Record Amount Of Vehicles In Q4 But Misses Wall Street Estimates

Guyana’s Oil Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Guyana’s Oil Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Guyana’s oil industry is set…

The Future Remains Uncertain For Nuclear Energy

The Future Remains Uncertain For Nuclear Energy

While nuclear power has become…

Visualizing 25 Years Of Lithium Production

Visualizing 25 Years Of Lithium Production

Visual Capitalist has compiled an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coal Demand To Remain Robust In 2023

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 02, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • According to the IEA’s Coal 2022 report, coal demand was expected to increase by 1.2 percent in 2022, hitting an all-time high and surpassing 8 billion tonnes for the first time.
  • A shortage of natural gas due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the primary reason for coal demand soaring, with a 2% increase in coal use for electricity production.
  • Even if Europe is able to reduce its reliance on coal by 2025, demand for the energy source in Asia looks set to grow for years to come.
Join Our Community

Despite bold climate pledges from a plethora of major world powers, it seems that many are unable to break their addiction to coal, as consumption is set to hit an all-time high (once again). Several countries have launched climate strategies that include the phasing out of coal production and use over the coming decades, however with gas shortages and a long road to getting enough renewable energy operations running to meet global demand, many continue to rely on coal for power and industry. While coal use is expected to decrease in the long term, to be replaced by natural gas and renewable alternatives, demand is set to remain strong in 2023.

This month, an International Energy Agency (IEA) report suggested that coal consumption is expected to hit an all-time high and remain stable between 2022 and 2025 unless the transition to cleaner alternatives speeds up. Coal consumption was forecast to increase by 1.2 percent in 2022, the highest level ever recorded. In its Coal 2022 report, the IEA highlighted the shortage and costliness of gas as a major reason for the ongoing reliance on coal in Europe. Coal use is increasing despite the drop in iron and steel production, by around 1 percent, as the global economic crisis has meant lower output levels. But without the wind or solar power capacity needed to meet demand, Europe has switched back to coal to meet its needs, with an expected rise of 2 percent in coal used for electricity production this year. 

The IEA’s expectation for a plateau in coal demand for the next three years is based on an anticipated movement away from coal to cleaner energy options, as well as the expected increase in coal use in emerging economies in Asia. As several countries worldwide release ambitious climate pledges and invest heavily in renewable energy, while also attempting to decarbonize their economies, coal is expected to remain the largest single source of CO2 emissions by far, according to the IEA. Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA’s Director of Energy Markets and Security, stated: “The world is close to a peak in fossil fuel use, with coal set to be the first to decline, but we are not there yet.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year has altered predictions on energy use in Europe and other parts of the world as a major oil and gas supply suddenly went offline, with several countries imposing sanctions on Russian energy. Many European states that were hoping to make progress in their shift away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives suddenly found themselves fighting for their energy security and turning to unlikely sources – like coal and nuclear power. The IEA’s report stated, “Coal markets have been shaken severely in 2022, with traditional trade flows disrupted, prices soaring and demand set to grow by 1.2%, reaching an all-time high and surpassing 8 billion metric tons for the first time.” 

Environmentalists are deeply concerned about this ongoing reliance on coal, which releases not only carbon dioxide into the atmosphere but also sulfur dioxide, particulates, and nitrogen oxides. Scientists see coal as a significant barrier to limiting global warming, as a major contributor to climate change. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K., which said it would no longer use coal to generate electricity starting in 2024, one year earlier than originally planned, approved a new coal mine this month in a surprise shift in its approach to the fossil fuel. The Woodhouse Colliery in the northwest of England will be the country’s first new coal mine in 30 years and will provide coal mainly for export to Europe. The U.K. government expects the plant to be in operation until 2049, a year before the country plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. 

Meanwhile, Asia’s coal market is expected to continue expanding rapidly for several years to come. Although China pledged to stop constructing new coal plants overseas, halting existing coal plans in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), it continues to pump funds into its national coal developments. However, China insists that it is still on target to stop its coal market expansion in the coming years, with strict controls on coal included in the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025).

Coal demand also remains high in other parts of Asia, such as India and Indonesia. One Indonesia-based miner stated “Overall [coal] demand is expected to remain strong due to the robust economic outlook of countries like China, Indonesia, and India. The impact of war will gradually ease as countries are adapting to new trade flows... India and China may continue to buy Russian coal, while also expanding their domestic production.” This is concerning for several reasons, firstly, as coal demand is set to remain high in Asia; secondly, because many of these countries are continuing to rely on Russia for their coal supply; and thirdly, as many Asian states have plans to construct more coal plants and boost national production. This suggests that even if Europe can rein in its coal addiction, this work will largely be counterbalanced by the increasing reliance on coal across Asia for years to come.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo

The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com