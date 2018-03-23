Expert Commentary: What’s Behind China’s Crude Benchmark?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 3 hours 65.88 +1.58 +2.46%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.81 +1.43 +2.09%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Mars US 2 hours 64.83 +1.68 +2.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
Urals 19 hours 67.06 +2.30 +3.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Bonny Light 19 hours 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.44 -0.25 -0.43%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 64.98 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 19 hours 68.53 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.88 +0.73 +1.16%
Basra Light 19 hours 65.32 +1.42 +2.22%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 69.66 +0.77 +1.12%
Bonny Light 19 hours 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Bonny Light 19 hours 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Girassol 19 hours 69.91 +0.75 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 30 mins 44.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.80 -0.37 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.90 -0.87 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.55 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.50 +0.23 +0.39%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.80 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.80 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.55 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.25 +1.50 +2.47%
Giddings 19 hours 56.00 +1.50 +2.75%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.94 +1.63 +2.42%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.83 +1.58 +2.71%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.33 +1.58 +2.60%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.06 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 4 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 9 hours France Terrorist Attack?! At Least One Dead In French Supermarket Hostage-Taking
  • 1 day Snowden Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Being Tracked by NSA
  • 9 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 13 hours Twitcoin....
  • 4 hours The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 5 hours U.S. Charges, Sanctions Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on behalf of Tehran. What about sanctions on Russia?
  • 2 days Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 6 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 1 day Getting out of oil .. now
  • 2 days U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 2 days U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 1 day EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 24 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 2 days Goldman Sachs Expects Tesla to Miss Model 3 Targets Again

Breaking News:

Duke Energy To Invest $36B In Renewables, Grid Modernization

Alt Text

Global C02 Emissions Rise For The First Time In 3 Years

Global C02 emissions had been…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

The oil rig count rebounded…

Alt Text

The Oil Giant That Investors Ignore

Despite its past troubles, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Expert Commentary: What’s Behind China’s Crude Benchmark?

By Matt Smith - Mar 23, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Yuan dollar

After being in the works for well over half a decade, China is finally launching its own crude futures contract next week, with the ultimate goal of creating a yuan-denominated global crude benchmark. The contract will comprise of seven grades that can be accepted for delivery: Dubai Fateh, Upper Zakum, Oman Export, Masila, Qatar Marine, Shengli and Basrah Light.

The most focus will be on Basrah Light, given it is the most abundant of the grades that is accepted for delivery under the contract terms (Oman Export volume is mostly committed under term contracts). According to our sources, we believe that a significant proportion of contracts will be held for physical delivery. (We've published a report on the subject, you can access it here).

Of the seven grades accepted for delivery, only five of them were discharged in China last year - there was a complete absence of Shengli and Dubai Fateh. Deliveries of these five grades averaged over 1.3 million barrels per day, with Basrah Light leading the way at 620,000 bpd:

(Click to enlarge)

We at the good ship Clipper have launched an absolute rockin' AIS cargo map, which shows vessels by commodity type, cargo and grade, as well as providing a bunch of filtering tools including forward projections for the ultimate destinations.

The image below shows vessels on the water that were loaded with crude at Basrah (red ones are VLCCs, blue ones are Suezmaxes - hence the trend of blues mostly heading through the Suez Canal).

India, China and the U.S. are the leading recipients of this crude, accounting for over 60 percent of deliveries last year. It is therefore no surprise to see barrels of Basrah Light and Basrah Heavy predominantly running these routes. (Hark, a steady stream of VLCCs going round the Cape of Good Hope, destined for the U.S. Gulf).

(Click to enlarge) 

In contrast, Oman Export crude flows are much more polarized. As our ClipperData illustrate below, over 70 percent of Omani crude flows typically head to China (although they've had a bit of a slow start to 2018 in Jan/Feb). Related: Will China’s New Oil Futures Flop?

(Click to enlarge)

This polarization is exemplified by the movement of VLCCs carrying Omani crude below. (Hark, a couple of piracy incidents as well in West Africa).

(Click to enlarge)

Going back to the Chinese futures contract, next week is going to be a watershed moment for China. While it is impossible to forecast the future success of the contract, the fact that it has been in the works for so many years only highlights China's desire to 'Git 'Er Done'. Given this underlying ambition, we should not be dismissive of it growing in prominence to be a leading benchmark over the coming decade.

By Matt Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Rebounds Despite Trade War Fears

Next Post

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish Inventory Data
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw
OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 Natural Gas Is Under Attack

Natural Gas Is Under Attack

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com