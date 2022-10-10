Europe’s Race To Ensure Gas Supply Comes At A Cost 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 91.13 -1.51 -1.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 95.97 -1.95 -1.99%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.51 -1.74 -1.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 6.435 -0.313 -4.64%
Graph down Gasoline 36 mins 2.623 -0.112 -4.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.29 +4.19 +4.81%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.623 -0.112 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 71.39 +4.19 +6.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.79 +4.19 +4.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 93.04 +4.19 +4.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.19 +4.19 +4.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.19 +4.19 +4.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.14 +4.19 +4.51%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 86.49 +4.19 +5.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.75 +6.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.67 +4.88 +5.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader

Breaking News:

Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

The global electric vehicle battery…

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The United States is weighing…

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

Aside from runaway inflation, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Race To Ensure Gas Supply Comes At A Cost 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Europe has managed to fill its gas storage sites to nearly 90%.
  • Europe is paying high prices for LNG, and these prices are determined by traders in a tight market.
  • For the first time ever, the European Union imported in June more LNG from the United States than gas via pipeline from Russia.
Join Our Community

Europe has managed to fill its gas storage sites to nearly 90% as winter approaches, but stocking up on gas has come at a price. Gas and energy prices are now so high that energy-intensive industries are shutting down production lines or whole factories, while households are constantly being asked to conserve gas and electricity to avoid rationing and/or blackouts this winter.    The EU, most of which is now deprived of any gas supply from Russia, is doing relatively well with stocking up on alternative supply. The prices, however, are high, and so is the price that industries, residential consumers, and governments must pay. 

As of October 9, gas storage sites in the EU were 88.58% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. Storage in Germany, the biggest economy, was 94% full, and the one in Italy—at 92.7%. 

“Europe really wanted this time around to have their storage full. They kind of learned a lesson last winter that it’s not a good thing [to not have enough gas in storage], especially if the supply is not given or is uncertain,” Anna Mikulska, Nonresident Fellow at the Center for Energy Studies, Baker Institute, said last week. 

“Currently the storage is at a very high level, sometimes 100 percent, most of the time beyond 80 percent,” Mikulska said at the panel ‘Energy Market Update: Winter Is Coming’ last week.

Yet, “This did not come at zero cost,” the industry expert said. 

Europe is paying high prices for LNG, and these prices are determined by traders in a tight market, not by the U.S. LNG producers and exporters, Mikulska said during the panel. 

Related: U.S. Households See Electricity Bills Soar As Energy Crisis Comes To America

“It’s the companies that buy the gas from U.S. producers, and it usually goes where the price is highest,” she said.

American LNG has been crucial in meeting European demand, which is scrambling for gas supply and willing to pay up for spot deliveries, outbidding most of Asia.

High demand in Europe, high natural gas prices, and increased export capacity made the United States the world’s largest LNG exporter in the first half of 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in July. 

For the first time ever, the European Union imported in June more LNG from the United States than gas via pipeline from Russia, as Moscow slashed its supply to Europe. 

In September, as much as 70% of all U.S. LNG exports in September were headed to Europe, up from 63% in August, per Refinitiv Eikon data cited by Reuters earlier this month.   

But this influx of LNG supply to secure Europe’s winter comes at a cost. 

“It came at a cost of cutting down demand in industry. And that’s the big story of this winter and the year coming forward. It’s not only about the inability to heat houses, which obviously is something that you are going to prevent, but it’s about the ability of Europe to recover going forward from the industrial downturn that cutting supply of gas to industry has caused,” Mikulska said.  

Due to sky-high prices and a very tight gas market, natural gas usage in the power-generating sector in Europe is forecast to drop by nearly 3% this year. Industrial gas demand is expected to plunge by as much as 20%, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its quarterly Gas Market Report early this month. 

Energy-intensive industries in Europe, including aluminum, copper, and zinc smelters and steel makers, have already warned EU officials that they face an existential threat from surging power and gas prices. 

“All the signs point to markets remaining very tight well into 2023,” Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA’s Director of Energy Markets and Security, said

Despite the high LNG imports and the rush to build LNG import terminals, Europe could still face rationing or power outages this winter, and a longer-term deindustrialization as energy-intensive industries relocate some production out of the continent.  

The EU has admitted that the increased supply of non-Russian gas needs to be coupled with reductions in demand if the gas market is to balance any time soon. Germany’s regulator has been calling for months for “significant” cuts in gas consumption to avoid a gas emergency and subsequent rationing of gas use.

By Tsvetana Paraskova For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden
OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market
DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor

DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com