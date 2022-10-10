U.S. Households See Electricity Bills Soar As Energy Crisis Comes To America

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.36 -1.28 -1.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.37 -1.55 -1.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.72 -0.53 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.425 -0.323 -4.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.631 -0.104 -3.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.29 +4.19 +4.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.631 -0.104 -3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 71.39 +4.19 +6.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 94.79 +4.19 +4.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 93.04 +4.19 +4.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 90.19 +4.19 +4.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 88.19 +4.19 +4.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 97.14 +4.19 +4.51%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 86.49 +4.19 +5.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.75 +6.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.67 +4.88 +5.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 15 mins Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader

Breaking News:

Prices At The Pump Are Ticking Higher After OPEC Decision

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ decision to cut…

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

Aside from runaway inflation, the…

Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

Oil prices are set for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Households See Electricity Bills Soar As Energy Crisis Comes To America

By ZeroHedge - Oct 10, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • U.S. households will see a rise in electricity bills this winter as a result of tight natural gas markets.
  • Goldman Sachs: U.S. gas storage is finishing this summer well below average levels.
  • Prices of natural gas are trading about 94% higher than at the start of the year and 370% higher than the 2020 lows.
Join Our Community

One central theme that comes to mind is the impact of higher natural gas prices and, by extension, power prices. Americans will soon see higher gasoline prices at the pump because of OPEC+ production cuts slated for next month. Many folks will also see their electricity bills rise this winter because natural gas generators power a large percentage of the country's grid. This is a double whammy for hundreds of millions of Americans ahead of the midterm elections in about a month -- as Democrats scramble to find solutions to tame the energy crisis. 

From the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipeline system in the Baltic Sea (in NATO's backyard) to reduced Russian natural gas flows to Europe to soaring US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe, natural gas markets will be very tight everywhere this winter. 

"With US gas storage finishing this summer well below average levels, and lower than what we expected previously owing to strong power burns, we believe there is a mispricing of this upside risk to gas prices in the near-term," Goldman Sach commodity analyst Samantha Dart wrote in a note to clients last month. 

Dart revised her Winter 2022-2023 forecast up to $7.75/mmBtu from the previous $6.93/mmBtu on renewed tightening fears, and her view of US LNG exports will be higher. The Freeport LNG outage is expected to be resolved next month, increasing LNG exports to the EU. 

Prices of natural gas are trading about 94% higher than at the start of the year and 370% higher than the 2020 lows.

This means that power generation units at utilities will be even more expensive to operate and pass along costs to end users. 

"We're looking at fairly high gas prices, so all things equal, electricity prices should be higher as well," Sarah Emerson, managing principal at ESAI Energy, told Yahoo Finance. "We're going to have a pretty strong winter [for prices]."

A recent National Energy Assistance Directors Association forecast said the average US household heating bill is expected to increase by 17.2%. 

"The rise in home energy costs this winter will put millions of lower-income families [at] risk of falling behind on their energy bills and having no choice but to make difficult decisions between paying for food, medicine and rent," said Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA.

OilPrice.com's Robert Rapier explains more about soaring electricity costs for Americans in the months ahead due in part to the global energy crisis that is finally washing ashore. 

And even before the cold season begins, there are 20 million households behind on their power bills. Now power companies are renegotiating power contracts with households, increasing the price per kilowatt substantially. 

A double whammy at the gas pump and utility bill should stoke discontent with many Americans who've been battered by high inflation under the Biden administration as the Federal Reserve attempts to quell high prices with aggressive interest rate hikes that could plunge households into even more financial chaos by stoking a 2023 recession. What a mess the elites in Washington have caused. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK National Grid: 3-Hour Rolling Blackouts May Happen This Winter

Next Post

Cash For Fracking: UK Households May Receive Payouts For Allowing Fracking
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden
OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market
DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor

DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com