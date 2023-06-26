Investors Wary As Beijing's Stimulus Strategy Falls Short

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.65 +0.49 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.42 +0.57 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.31 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.066 +2.42%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.551 +0.033 +1.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 3 days 69.06 -0.35 -0.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.551 +0.033 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 73.10 -3.55 -4.63%
Graph down Murban 4 days 74.70 -3.10 -3.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 72.82 -0.58 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 574 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 73.90 -0.58 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 75.77 -0.81 -1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 27 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 47.91 -0.35 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.31 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.56 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.71 -0.35 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 64.71 -0.35 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 73.66 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.01 -0.35 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 5 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Europe’s LNG Imports Surpass Pipeline Gas Imports For First Time Ever

How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets

How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets

Financial technology is fueling inclusion…

Peter Schiff: We Are On The Cusp Of Another Financial Crisis

Peter Schiff: We Are On The Cusp Of Another Financial Crisis

Peter Schiff predicts that bank…

Luxury Items Emerged As Top Investments In 2022

Luxury Items Emerged As Top Investments In 2022

2022 was a rough year…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investors Wary As Beijing's Stimulus Strategy Falls Short

By ZeroHedge - Jun 26, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • China's Hang Seng and CSI 300 Indices have experienced significant drops, and the yuan has tumbled to its weakest level since November, due to the lack of substantial policy support to stimulate the economy.
  • Despite China's attempts to stimulate the economy through interest rate reductions and tax breaks, investor reactions have been subdued due to skepticism about these measures' effectiveness.
  • While some remain optimistic about the potential for growth in the latter half of the year, current market trends reveal bearish sentiments and a lack of confidence in China's incremental policy easing approach.
Join Our Community
Yuan

Losses in Chinese assets are mounting again as Beijing’s modest stimulus disheartens investors.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms slumped more than 6% last week to cap its steepest drop since March. The CSI 300 Index of mainland shares fell 2.5% through Wednesday before markets closed for holidays. The yuan also tumbled to the weakest since November, with analysts bracing for more declines.

There’s little reason for mainland traders to be optimistic when markets reopen on Monday. China’s travel spending during the dragon boat festival holiday fell short of pre-Covid levels, underscoring the slowdown in consumption. Preliminary estimates from the Passenger Car Association showed over the weekend that passenger vehicle sales for June are expected to drop 5.9% year-on-year.

Gloom is setting in after authorities refrained from adding major policy support even as the economy has lost momentum. Beijing is making it clear that any easing will be targeted and measured, bidding farewell to the days of massive stimulus that drove leveraged buying and inflated asset prices — a distortion that the nation’s leaders are determined not to repeat.

“This is an expectation mismatch in my opinion,” said Zhikai Chen, head of Asian and global emerging-market equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “It is a very awkward situation where positioning is light, valuation is undemanding yet sentiment is very bearish.”

To be sure, China has been rolling out measures to stimulate its economy, including a series of reductions in interest rates and extended tax breaks for consumers buying clean cars. Market reactions have been muted as traders are skeptical whether these steps will reinvigorate an economy weighed down by record debt levels, slowing global demand, and weak confidence among businesses and consumers rattled by years of unpredictable policy shifts.

An analysis by Morgan Stanley’s quantitative team shows active long-only managers have remained net sellers of China’s growth and tech stocks in May and June. Meanwhile, hedge funds have been adding bearish bets as outstanding short positions by the cohort jumped 32% in June, they found.

“It is telling that the market has been unable to put up a sustained rally year-to-date despite policy easing,” said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “The incremental easing approach taken by policymakers, as they remain determined to curtail the long-term rise of leverage in the economy, may not move the needle.”

That’s not to say bulls are giving up. Goldman Sachs’ strategists including Kinger Lau said in a June 19 note that a tactical trading window for Chinese stocks is “open once again” given inexpensive valuations. They recommended buying policy-easing beneficiaries, as well as artificial intelligence themes and state-owned companies. The MSCI China Index is trading at 10.1 times forward earnings, below the five-year average of around 12.1.

“There’s a lot of negativity but I think a lot of it is built into the price already,” Ken Peng, head of Asia Pacific investment strategy at Citi Global Wealth Investments, said in a press briefing last week. “The prospect of better growth in the second half is there, but it’s coming at a much more gradual pace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By John Cheng, Bloomberg markets live reporter and strategist via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Soaring Car Prices Put American Auto Loans Underwater
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy
Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com