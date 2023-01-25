Could Canada Pass Something Similar To The Inflation Reduction Act?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 80.15 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 86.15 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 3.067 -0.191 -5.86%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.593 -0.055 -2.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 77.45 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.593 -0.055 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 6 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.24 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Basra Light 422 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.12 -2.06 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.35 -2.10 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.91 -1.73 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.88 -1.49 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.28 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.53 -1.49 -1.82%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.68 -1.49 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.68 -1.49 -1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.63 -1.49 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.98 -1.49 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Russia: Western Heavy Weapons Takes Conflict To “New Level”

High Oil Prices And Mineral Demand Fuel Growth In Latin America

High Oil Prices And Mineral Demand Fuel Growth In Latin America

Political shifts in Latin America…

Is It Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas?

Is It Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas?

Natural gas price movements in…

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Despite calls to reduce oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could Canada Pass Something Similar To The Inflation Reduction Act?

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 25, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been battling political opponents and even allies for years to fulfill his promise to clean up the country’s dirty oil industry. 
  • Trudeau’s new “Just Transition” bill is already facing backlash from oil workers.
  • The proposed bill aims to help workers and communities transition to a net-zero economy.
Join Our Community

Canada’s oil industry is one of the dirtiest in the world. The oil sands in the northern nation’s Alberta province represent the fourth largest proven oil reserve in the world, but they don’t produce normal oil. Instead, they produce a naturally occurring tar-like crude bitumen which is particularly ecologically unfriendly to extract, process, and consume. Because of the particularly weighty negative externalities associated with the oil sands, investors, banks, and major oil companies have been shying away from Albertan projects for years now. 

But that doesn’t mean that production has waned – far from it. The tar sands are on track to produce more oil than ever, and experts predict that they will continue producing for at least another two decades. In spite of major pushback from both private and public sectors, demand for energy is high and growing higher as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on and China begins to reopen after easing its stringent Zero Covid Policy. Put simply, in the words of the Wall Street Journal, “so long as existing oil fields—no matter their carbon footprint—remain profitable, they are likely to remain in production long after big-name multinational companies walk away.”

Unless the government steps in, that is. And that’s exactly what left-leaning Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to do. Trudeau has been battling the Alberta oil industry for years now over production and emissions cuts (notably, Canada has missed every emissions benchmark it’s ever set). He’s also been battling his fellow liberals, who argue that he’s been too lenient on the oil sands and too unwilling to strong-arm the sector into decarbonization, if not outright duplicitous. Now, Trudeau’s administration is finally working on pushing through a Just Transition bill, originally promised in 2019, which is aimed at easing the transition away from an oil-based economy by “helping workers and communities thrive in a net-zero carbon economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest move has sparked outrage in the oil patch, as union and community leaders argue that the bill that claims to support the 185,000 workers in the Canadian oil and gas sector is not actually in their best interest at all. With a provincial election coming up in May, Albertan politicians have been swift to publicly decry the move from the federal government. "When I hear the words "Just Transition" it signals eliminating jobs and for Alberta, that is a non-starter!" Alberta's Conservative Premier Danielle Smith tweeted last week. The government of Alberta has also railed against the bill, claiming that it aims to dismantle the province’s oil and gas sector altogether, which currently provides 5% of the nation’s GDP. 

Others argue that the bill, if done right, is exactly what is needed to bring the Canadian energy sector out of the oil sands and into the 21st century. The oil and gas workforce is already shrinking, 14% smaller now than its 2014 peak of 225,900 workers. The tar sands themselves are a global pariah as supermajors and investment banks seek to decarbonize their portfolios. Even if they hang onto other oil and gas holdings, the oil sands are an obvious first project to drop due to their disproportionate negative environmental externalities. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Proponents argue that clean energy investment has already taken off in Alberta, now all it needs is momentum. And that could easily come in the form of the Just Transition bill if it’s optimized. According to  Gil McGowan, President of the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL), optimization would more or less mean modeling the bill off of the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act, which boasts $430-billion green energy subsidies. 

Passing a quasi-Inflation Reduction Act in Canada will probably be as difficult in Canada as it was in the United States – which is to say, very. The U.S. act is actually a slimmed-down version of the Build Back Better Act, which died on the senate floor thanks to West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, who represents an extremely petro-protectionist constituency where oil, gas, and coal are the backbone of the local economy (sound familiar, Alberta?). While politics are rarely certain on either side of the border, one thing is guaranteed: if Trudeau is unable to push through some sort of energy transition legislature, Canada will continue missing its emissions targets. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans
Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly
Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com