Breaking News:

Rising Crude, Gasoline Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

The World’s Largest Metals Market May Never Return To Its Former Glory

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Rising Crude, Gasoline Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 24, 2023, 4:00 PM CST

Crude oil inventories rose by 3.378 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday.

U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the second week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.

Oil prices were trading down on Tuesday in the runup to the data release. At 3:49 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down $1.48 (-1.81%) on the day to $80.14 per barrel—a weekly increase of roughly $1 per barrel. Brent crude was trading down $2 (-2.27%) on the day at $86.19—a weekly increase of about $1.50 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil production stayed at 2.2 million bpd for the second week in a row for week ending January 13—it is the highest production rate since last August. U.S. production is still  900,000 bpd lower than the peak production seen in March 2020.

WTI was trading at $80.12 shortly after the data release.

Gasoline inventories rose by 620,000 barrels after last week’s API data showed the fuel inventories rising by 2.8 million barrels last week. Distillates fell 1.929 million barrels after falling by 1.8 million bpd in the week prior.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by 3.378 million barrels on top of the 3.7-million barrel hike reported last week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Uganda Starts Oil Drilling On First Commercial Project

