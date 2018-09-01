European Firms Hit Hard By U.S. Sanctions On Iran

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 hours 69.80 -0.45 -0.64%
Brent Crude 20 hours 77.64 -0.38 -0.49%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.916 +0.042 +1.46%
Mars US 20 hours 72.20 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.72 +1.24 +1.66%
Urals 2 days 75.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 3 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.96 +0.34 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 3 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.916 +0.042 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.40 -0.01 -0.01%
Murban 2 days 77.49 -0.05 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.33 +0.38 +0.53%
Basra Light 2 days 76.77 -0.08 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.59 +0.57 +0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.96 +0.34 +0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.96 +0.34 +0.43%
Girassol 2 days 78.10 +0.40 +0.51%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.72 +1.24 +1.66%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 43.91 -0.51 -1.15%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 37.75 +0.74 +2.00%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 66.75 +0.74 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.40 +0.74 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.25 +0.74 +1.44%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 58.50 +0.74 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 65.00 +1.24 +1.94%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.25 +0.74 +1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.25 -0.50 -0.75%
Giddings 2 days 60.00 -0.50 -0.83%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.45 +1.04 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.75 -0.45 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.25 -0.45 -0.67%
Kansas Common 3 days 60.50 +1.75 +2.98%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.76 +0.74 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 11 minutes Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 18 minutes Senate cancels postal service hearing
  • 3 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 1 hour Is NAFTA dead? Or near breakthrough?
  • 1 day India’s Economy Surges 8.2 Per Cent In Best Quarter Since Cash Ban
  • 1 day As EU Divisions Deepen, Macron Stakes Out Electoral Turf
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 23 hours When to fill my tanks?
  • 1 day A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 1 day Venezuelan official says Venezuela crisis staged
  • 1 day Should Classic Cars Be Converted To Electric Power?
  • 1 day Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 1 day "Migrants" & Europe
  • 22 hours Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 1 day Tesla Shareholder BlackRock Voted To Replace Musk With An Independent Chairman

Breaking News:

PDVSA Looks To Reroute Tankers To Alternate Port

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Bring Iranian Oil Exports To Zero?

National security advisor John Bolton…

Alt Text

China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

China has imposed a 25%…

Alt Text

Fully Automated Oil Fields Are Almost Here

Halliburton’s latest innovation, Prodigi, could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi is an international energy consultant currently based in Moscow. His interests and areas of expertise include Eastern European politics, shale gas, deep-water drilling…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

European Firms Hit Hard By U.S. Sanctions On Iran

By Scott Belinksi - Sep 01, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Cash

As Iran is turning to the UN’s International Court of Justice to have the US-imposed sanctions against its oil suspended, the EU is preparing for the hit its economies will have to absorb once the full weight of Washington’s punitive measures comes into effect in the fourth quarter of this year. With these latest moves, American intentions are clear: cut off Iranian oil from the market entirely and reduce Tehran’s financial power. As oil prices rise, however, the White House’s policy looks set to hurt more countries than just Iran. Will Europe’s economies take the hit – or will they fight back?

Iran is the world’s third largest oil producer within OPEC (after Saudi Arabia and Iraq) with a daily production of 4 million barrels. Currently, major economic regions from North America to Europe and East Asia are witnessing growing economic activity, causing global oil consumption in 2017 to rise by 1.5 million barrels per day, further tightening the market. As Tehran has already warned, OPEC capacity will be unable to meet shortfalls if the US pursues its policy of reducing Iranian oil exports to zero.

The risk is that any constraints on Iran’s exports will only further drive up prices and create major headwinds for the economy of major oil consumers. By law, the US must ensure the global oil market is well-supplied before issuing sanctions on Iranian oil exports. But in light of current demand, this might be a tough argument to land – especially since more oil supply shocks can be expected: Venezuela is struggling, and an agreement between OPEC and Russia is curbing daily oil production by 1.8 million barrels, compared to 2017 levels.

Related: Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge To Record For Summer Season

As foreign firms are closing down their operations in Iran, the sanctions-induced oil price surge is already hurting America’s allies, particularly the EU. The bloc is reliant on oil imports for 98 percent of demand, and with the Euro continuing to perform poorly against the Dollar, the impact of rising prices will only be magnified. Higher oil prices are hitting Germany, the continent’s economic powerhouse, especially hard. Its export-based economy is highly vulnerable to commodity shocks, which lead to higher unemployment because they drag down industrial productivity. The country’s factory orders have been falling since January – and now, business surveys indicate that the knock-on impact of higher oil prices are beginning to kick in.

However, if oil prices are already one negative side effect of Iran sanctions, then the EU should also fear their extraterritorial reach. This clause imparts Washington with the right to sanction any entity doing business with Iran. Forced to pull out of Iran or risk losing access to the US markets, many are looking at losses numbering in the billions, as long-term invest deals concluded at the singing of the nuclear deal are rendered void.

Case in point is the experience of French giant Total SA. The oil major signed in 2017 a $5 billion, 20-year agreement with Iran to develop the vast South Pars offshore natural gas field. Now, the firm is scrambling to divest from its Iranian assets before the US-imposed November 4 deadline, after it became clear that no exemption would be granted for its operations. Along with Royal Dutch Shell, Total was among the first energy companies to halt crude oil purchases from the Islamic Republic, fearing repercussions if they failed to do so.

European refiners too began winding down Iranian oil purchases upon the sanctions announcement, but EU governments are pushing back. They hope to neutralize the effects of US sanctions via a “blocking statute” intended to shield businesses working in Iran from US actions. In a show of defiance, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker remarked that “It is the duty of the EU... to protect European business and that applies particularly to smaller and medium-size businesses.” The statute entered into force on August 7, but its effectiveness remains unclear, considering that Brussels continues to negotiate exemptions for SMEs operating in Iran.

The EU’s staunch resistance to Washington is not based just on principle, but on economic necessity. Indeed, Europe is facing a double onslaught by the end of the year: not only are Iran sanctions coming into effect in November; in late October, biting sanctions on Russian aluminium giant Rusal will go live. The world’s second biggest producer, Rusal supplies 20% of the Union’s consumption of the metal. As such, member states could be exposed to the twin shocks of oil and aluminium shortages – a gale-force headwind on economic indicators.

Related: Airlines Are Suspending Flights Because Fuel Is Too Expensive

Much like in the case of the Iran sanctions, America's blacklisting of Rusal in April was done without consulting allies. Global aluminium and bauxite supply chains were immediately thrown into unprecedented chaos, raising costs for both EU and US consumers. Metal prices soared as aluminium traders on both sides of the Atlantic scrambled to find other suppliers. However, replacing Rusal's input proved to be expensive, with consumers left holding the bag. One trader remarked that it was forced to accept 20% higher prices - which will affect consumers and end-users alike.

Still, WirtschaftsVereinigung Metalle, representing 655 metals companies, warns aluminium plants might have to shut down, causing supply shortages to major downstream industries. The automotive sector, with its numerous specialized SMEs providing parts to global companies like Daimler AG and Volkswagen, accounts for 13 percent of European jobs alone. In Germany, they even provide as much as 60 percent. Were aluminum shortages to become a reality, the market would plunge into “complete shock” that together with surging oil prices will have catastrophic consequences on employment levels.

Washington’s foreign policy is clearly increasingly at odds with Europe’s core interests: oil and aluminium are crucial to keeping the economic engines running. Donald Trump’s flurry of sanctions should be seen for what they are: an existential threat to the EU and to the countless firms that hold up the struggling Eurozone. One can only hope the Europeans will not waver in their determination to stand up to the White House.

By Scott Belinski for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Upside Bias Lifts Oil Prices
Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi is an international energy consultant currently based in Moscow. His interests and areas of expertise include Eastern European politics, shale gas, deep-water drilling…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com