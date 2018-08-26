Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge To Record For Summer Season

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 68.72 +0.89 +1.31%
Brent Crude 2 days 76.13 +1.04 +1.39%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.913 -0.040 -1.35%
Mars US 2 days 70.27 +0.94 +1.36%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
Urals 3 days 73.67 +1.46 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.62 +2.51 +4.04%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.913 -0.040 -1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 3 days 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 3 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 3 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 43.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.58 -1.98 -5.13%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.98 -0.03 -0.04%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.58 -0.03 -0.05%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.08 -0.03 -0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.48 -0.03 -0.05%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Giddings 3 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.74 +2.63 +3.65%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.67 +0.89 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.17 +0.89 +1.38%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.34 -0.03 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 11 minutes The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 19 minutes Can US sue OPEC?
  • 19 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 13 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 1 day Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 2 days Trump: Social media companies are 'silencing millions of people'
  • 1 day Impeachment and stock market
  • 8 hours Can Solar Become "Unamerican"?
  • 2 days Peninsula For Peace: South Korea Sends Sanctioned Material to North Korea
  • 16 hours Surging Demand for Electric Vehicles
  • 2 days Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 2 days California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 3 days Peak Oil is Now!
  • 4 hours Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 2 days Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore

Breaking News:

Gulf Coast Oil Product Cargoes Diverted To Brazil After Petrobras Refinery Fire

Alt Text

From AK To EV: The World’s Weirdest Electric Car

Small arms maker Kalashnikov took…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall Despite Supply Fears

Oil prices started the day…

Alt Text

Saudi Investment Fund Eyes Tesla Rival

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund PIF…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge To Record For Summer Season

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 26, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT NatGas

Europe’s natural gas market is the most bullish it has been in years, as higher-than-expected summer demand and a tighter market drive natural gas price futures to levels last seen during this past winter’s supply crunch and to the highest for a summer season.

Natural gas prices are expected to stay strong and may still have room to rally, ahead of the next winter heating season in Europe that begins in October, analysts and traders tell Bloomberg.  

Contrary to the typical summer lull in Europe’s gas prices, this year the front-month gas price in the UK—Europe’s biggest gas market—for example, is nearing the winter price from December 2017 when a deadly explosion in Austria’s gas hub at Baumgarten squeezed supplies throughout Europe. Immediately after the explosion, the price of gas for immediate delivery in the UK reached its highest level since 2013.

The past winter season in Europe was one of the coldest this decade, sending gas demand soaring and the level of natural gas stored in tanks across Europe dropping to below average levels.

Russia—which already supplies around one-third of Europe’s gas—boosted deliveries in the winter, and continued to ship higher volumes even after that, as gas importing countries were replenishing gas storage supplies that had been drained amid the cold snaps.

Come spring, demand in Europe stayed high. First, because gas storage levels were low, and second—because some of Europe’s other traditional gas-supplying countries decreased supplies over issues or maintenance at facilities.

Related: Venezuela Takes Unprecedented Action To Stabilize Currency

Then summer came and with it a prolonged scorching heat wave across most of Europe for most of July and August. Demand for gas jumped again amid a tighter market and spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) going mostly to Asia—China in particular—as sellers profit from selling their LNG on the Asian market where prices are higher than Europe’s.

China’s LNG demand is attracting LNG cargoes and Northwest Europe these days serves as a terminal for transfer of LNG for re-export to the Asian markets. Although the UK benchmark gas price is at its highest for this time of the year, Asian spot prices are even higher, so LNG spot cargoes go to the higher bidder. Spot prices in Asia are also pushed up by a heat wave there—record high temperatures in Japan have led to strengthened East Asia spot LNG prices over the past month as Japanese and South Korean utilities were back on the market looking for spot September and October cargoes to refill storage before winter comes, Alex Froley, LNG Analyst at ICIS, said in a note this week.

With Asia snapping up LNG supplies, European gas markets stay tight, with demand high and natural gas storage levels low and in need of replenishing before winter comes. Further boosting gas demand is utilities across Europe seeking more gas-fired power generation because the prices of EU carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System surged to a 10-year high, so utilities prefer to use more gas-fired power generation at the expense of the more emission-intensive and polluting coal.

Related: The Next Major Challenge For Norway’s Oil Industry

Another side effect of the heat wave across Europe also helped boost gas demand. In France—which depends on nuclear power for around 75 percent of its electricity demand—EDF had to halt for some time four nuclear reactors at three power plants because of high temperatures of the Rhone and Rhine rivers whose waters are used by the nuclear facilities for cooling.

The hot summer in Europe has also been hot for natural gas prices that have never been so high for this time of the year. According to traders and analysts surveyed and briefed by Bloomberg, the gas price rally will likely continue in view of the coming winter, unless there is unexpected lower demand in the winter or an oversupply of natural gas.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Which Refiners Win From Strict Fuel Regulations?

Next Post

From AK To EV: The World’s Weirdest Electric Car
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever
The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

 Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

 What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com