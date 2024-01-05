Europe to Face Cold Weather in January after Mild December

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.43 +1.24 +1.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.52 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.35 +0.82 +1.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.742 -0.079 -2.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%
Chart Mars US 63 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.59 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.34 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.59 -0.51 -0.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 62.44 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 61.44 -0.51 -0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 61.19 -0.51 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 58.94 -0.51 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.42 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.97 -0.51 -0.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 +2.32 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 45 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

OPEC’s December Production Up, Not Down: Survey

Major Investments Propel Smart Grid Development Worldwide

Major Investments Propel Smart Grid Development Worldwide

Smart grids, utilizing AI and…

New Tech Transforms Greenhouse Gases into Industrial Resources

New Tech Transforms Greenhouse Gases into Industrial Resources

Researchers have developed a novel…

Global Banks Pledge Massive Investments in Sustainable Projects

Global Banks Pledge Massive Investments in Sustainable Projects

Development banks globally are significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe to Face Cold Weather in January after Mild December

By ZeroHedge - Jan 05, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Talk of a "polar vortex" has been increasing on social media platform X by notable meteorologists. 
  • Across North West Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe, ECMWF and GFS models forecast average temperatures will begin to plunge below seasonal norms through the weekend into next week. 
  • Maxar Technologies said London is expected to record a low of 19.4 Fahrenheit on Monday. Further north, folks in Stockholm are bracing for single-digit temperatures on Sunday. 
Join Our Community
Winter weather

The Lower 48 and Europe enjoyed a mild start to winter but will be transitioning into a period of colder and possibly even snowier conditions through at least the mid-point of January. This will lead to a surge in heating demand on both sides of the Atlantic. 

ECMWF and GFS models forecast that after an unusually warm December driven by El Nino, lower 48 temperatures from Thursday through Jan. 15 will trend around a 30-year seasonal average of about 37 Fahrenheit. After the mid-point of the month, the latest GFS Operational model shows a cold snap could be in play. 

Talk of a "polar vortex" has been increasing on social media platform X by notable meteorologists. 

Across North West Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe, ECMWF and GFS models forecast average temperatures will begin to plunge below seasonal norms through the weekend into next week. 

"Colder conditions will soon invest Europe more widely, with temperatures steadily dropping later this week into next week," Andrew Pedrini, a meteorologist at Atmospheric G2, told Bloomberg. 

Northwest Europe

Central Europe

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Europe

Maxar Technologies said London is expected to record a low of 19.4 Fahrenheit on Monday. Further north, folks in Stockholm are bracing for single-digit temperatures on Sunday. 

The impending cold snap in Europe has led Finland's transmission system operator to warn customers about using electricity during peak morning and evening hours.  

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mid-East Tensions Continue To Support Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom
Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com