Europe Sees Huge Hydrogen Opportunity In Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 109.8 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 112.4 +1.49 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 8.043 -0.740 -8.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 3.954 -0.087 -2.15%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 3.759 +0.100 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 2 days 108.4 +1.01 +0.94%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 3.759 +0.100 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 3 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 160 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 15 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems

The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems

The assumption that U.S. shale…

How Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Scheme Is Helping Lift Armenia’s Currency

How Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Scheme Is Helping Lift Armenia’s Currency

Armenia’s currency, the dram,  has…

Russia’s War In Ukraine Is Fueling A Spike In Fertilizer Prices

Russia’s War In Ukraine Is Fueling A Spike In Fertilizer Prices

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Sees Huge Hydrogen Opportunity In Asia

By Felicity Bradstock - May 08, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Asian countries are announcing hydrogen strategies in 2022.
  • PWC: Hydrogen demand could reach anywhere between 150 to 500 million metric tonnes per year by 2050.
  • Rapid developments in solar enable countries like India and China to lift green hydrogen production.
Join Our Community

Hot on the tail of Europe, which has expanded its green hydrogen production over the last year, Asia is developing its hydrogen industry to become a major producer over the next decade. As several countries announce renewable energy strategies, green hydrogen, as well as hydrogen produced using carbon capture technologies, will play a major role. 

Green hydrogen demand is expected to increase dramatically as the world transitions away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. Hydrogen demand could reach anywhere between 150 to 500 million metric tonnes per year by 2050, depending on global climate ambitions, according to a PWC report. While green hydrogen is much more expensive to produce than grey hydrogen – derived from natural gas production – the push by governments around the world to curb carbon emissions by the end of the decade is already driving up demand for the green alternative. Companies are now racing to produce low-cost green hydrogen, using new technologies and techniques, in the hope that they can become more competitive. 

Last year, India announced a new green hydrogen strategy, although its technology for the production of green hydrogen is still in its infancy. Despite skepticism around the anticipated rapid growth of India’s green hydrogen industry, it has already developed its solar energy sector substantially over the last decade, showing what can be done with enough political will. India now has 50 GW installed solar capacity, adding a record 10 GW in 2021 alone. 

India expects to produce 5 million tonnes of the fuel by 2030, promoting the country as a green hydrogen hub. Several initiatives have been seen in recent months supporting this production goal, including an investment of $75 billion by India’s Reliance Industries in the green energy market, including green hydrogen. In addition, in April Greenko group and Belgium-based John Cockerill committed to the construction of a 2GW hydrogen electrolyzer gigafactory in India. This would be the biggest in the world outside of China. The Indian Oil Corporation also announced a partnership with two private firms for green hydrogen production.  Now, European governments are eyeing Asia’s green hydrogen potential, as Germany announces an agreement for German-Indian hydrogen cooperation. This comes as part of the country’s plan for “hydrogen diplomacy” as it seeks to develop more friendly energy allies in the wake of Russian energy provision. Germany’s Minister of Economic and Climate Affairs Robert Habeck stated “As part of our energy partnership with India, we have agreed to work together in more depth on developing innovative solutions for sustainable green hydrogen production. An important milestone in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.”

With 7,500 kilometers of coastline and an abundance of sun, India is well-located to produce the renewable energy required to support green hydrogen production. Germany and India are now expected to create a task force, which will develop a road map for the development of the green hydrogen industry and how that will look for the two countries. 

Related: Germany Will Have First LNG Import Capacity By Year’s End

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during the COP26 climate summit last year that “It is India’s expectation that the world’s developed nations make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible.” He believes that India could quickly become a renewable energy hub, establishing both domestic energy security and creating much-needed links to support other countries with their clean energy needs.

But India is not the only Asian country looking to develop its hydrogen market. In Japan, several energy firms are planning for the introduction of fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), reliant on hydrogen fuel. Early on, in 2015, Japan stated its vision of a “hydrogen society”. The Japanese government has announced hydrogen strategies in previous years, with the aim of achieving 800,000 cumulative FCEV sales and establishing 1,000 refueling stations by 2030. In addition, hydrogen is a pivotal part of Japan’s Strategic Energy Plan. However, to date, Japan’s strategy remains largely centered around blue hydrogen, derived from fossil fuels. 

Meanwhile, China needs to step up its game if it wants to meet its hydrogen targets. China previously announced an aim of producing between 100,000 and 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2025. However, new technologies and breakthroughs in the green energy industry will be needed to meet this production level. 

At present, China is the biggest hydrogen producer globally, with an output of 33 million tonnes a year. But most of this, around 80 percent, is still derived from carbon produced from natural gas operations. This is largely due to the high cost of green hydrogen production using renewable energy. Although its aims for green hydrogen are ambitious, China will need to invest heavily in the development of new technologies and techniques if it hopes to boost its green hydrogen output substantially over the next decade. 

While Europe is leading in green hydrogen production, several Asian countries have announced plans to develop their green hydrogen markets over the next decade, with the potential to significantly boost output. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia’s Shale Boom Might Be Over Before It Even Started

Next Post

Oil Is Here To Stay, But We Can Reduce Its Emissions
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems

The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems
The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry 

The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com