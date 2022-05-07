Colombia’s Shale Boom Might Be Over Before It Even Started

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 109.8 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 112.4 +1.49 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 8.043 -0.740 -8.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 23 hours 3.954 -0.087 -2.15%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 3.759 +0.100 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 108.4 +1.01 +0.94%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 3.759 +0.100 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 159 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia’s War Is A Geopolitical Minefield For Chinese President Xi Jinping

Russia’s War Is A Geopolitical Minefield For Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping had…

China’s Biggest Refiner Has No Plans To Scoop Up Cheap Russian Oil

China’s Biggest Refiner Has No Plans To Scoop Up Cheap Russian Oil

State-owned PetroChina will not buy…

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield service providers are preparing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Colombia’s Shale Boom Might Be Over Before It Even Started

By Matthew Smith - May 07, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Domestic opposition to fracking continues to grow in Colombia.
  • Colombia has launched fracking pilots at two sites.
  • A recent court decision could end the fracking pilots, and herald the beginning of the end for Colombian shale.
Join Our Community

The controversial crude oil extraction technique hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, has long been touted as a solution to Colombia’s rapidly dwindling petroleum reserves. The strife-torn Latin American country finished 2021 with proven crude oil reserves of 1.8 billion barrels, which was estimated by Colombia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy to be sufficient for just over six years at the post-pandemic rate of oil production. That is of considerable concern for Colombia’s petroleum-dependent economy because crude oil is responsible for generating a third of export income, a fifth of national government revenue and over 3% of gross domestic product. While Bogota has dedicated considerable resources to promoting fracking in Colombia, especially after the U.S. fracking boom truly took-off, to attract the required investment domestic opposition to the oil extraction technique is fierce. That has acted as a considerable deterrent to private investment in unconventional oil and natural gas exploration in Colombia.

A temporary ban on fracking has been in place in Colombia since 2018, although the ruling issued by the State Council, the country’s highest administrative tribunal, does not block pilot projects. That gave the national government including the energy ministry, industry regulator, the National Hydrocarbon Agency (ANH – Spanish initials) and national oil company Ecopetrol considerable hope that fracking will eventually be allowed. For those reasons, Ecopetrol launched two fracking pilots, the Kale and Platero projects located in the Llamos Basin near Puerto Wilches in the department of Santander. Recent events however point to a deteriorating social license for Colombia’s petroleum industry, particularly as community opposition to fracking remains firm which could eventually see the controversial oil extraction technique banned in Colombia. This could not come at a worse time for the strife-torn Latin American country’s oil industry which is struggling to reactivate after the pandemic and continues to be impacted by heightened geopolitical risk. Those risks are further magnified because 2022 is a presidential election year. 

If fracking is permanently banned in Colombia, there is the potential for that event to trigger considerable fallout for Colombia’s oil dependent economy. Hostility to fracking in the strife-torn Andean country is immense. There are fears from many different community groups that it will have a sharp environmental impact in the regions where fracking is allowed, which will be magnified by a lack of appropriate oversight and regulation. Fracking in more developed and heavily regulated jurisdictions such as the U.S. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, or USGS, the primary environmental hazards specifically associated with fracking are surface as well as ground water degradation because of waste liquids disposal and induced seismicity. Fracking uses vast amounts of water, with it estimated that the average North American well consumes between 1.5 million to 16 million gallons of water over its life. That water is typically sourced from groundwater and surface water resources. The chemicals used as part of hydraulic fracturing are harmful and often carcinogenic making their safe disposal a precarious activity. That toxic nature of the chemicals used for fracking means that those vast volumes of water utilized as a crucial part of the process is hazardous to dispose of and poses a significant risk to the environment. For this reason, wastewater from fracking is typically stored deep underground thereby removing it from the freshwater cycle thus impacting local water resources. 

It is those grounds which are responsible for generating considerable hostility to hydraulic fracturing in Colombia, which is the world’s second most biodiverse country after Brazil. A key feature of the resistance to fracking in Colombia are fears among the 40 opposition groups that make up the umbrella organization Alianza Colombia Libre de Fracking (Spanish) that the technique will deplete as well as contaminate freshwater reserves. Those concerns also form the basis of the considerable opposition to fracking from various local community groups. Community groups from the municipality of San Martin in Cesar department, a location rich in shale oil potential, resisted the operation of a fracking project owned by ConocoPhillips. The stiff opposition centered on fears of water resource depletion and pollution by the operation of hydraulic fracturing in the region.

Related: Don’t Expect OPEC+ To Boost Production In June

Significant resistance to fracking also emerged in the municipality of Puerto Wilches where Ecopetrol, with partner ExxonMobil, has two fracking pilots, Kale and Platero. Late last month Kale’s environmental license was approved by National Authority of Environmental Licenses (ANLA – Spanish initials). The Kale project is opposed by an Afro-Colombian community group, known as Afrowilches, who claim that Ecopetrol failed to adequately consult with them as required by Colombia’s law. Drilling at Kale which was scheduled to start during July 2022 is unlikely to go ahead because the First Administrative Court of Barrancabermeja ordered the suspension of the Kale and Platero fracking pilots.

The court found that Ecopetrol had proceeded with the Kale project and the required licenses were granted by government agencies without conducting appropriate consultation with the Afrowilches community as required by Colombian law. The tribunal also suspended the environmental licensing process for the Platero pilot. It is unclear as to exactly how Ecopetrol will proceed with the projects, but Colombia’s national oil company announced it intended to comply with the directions given by the court and work on commencing operations at the pilots. In the wake of the decision there has been a notable uptick in violence and threats against environmental activities in Puerto Wilches. That is a worrying development because Colombia is ranked as the most dangerous country globally for environmental defenders with 65 activists murdered in the violence-riven country during 2020. Any escalation of violence against environmental activists in Colombia will galvanize additional resistance to fracking and accelerate the deterioration of the economically vital petroleum industry’s social license.

Consequently, there are concerns that the decision will prevent the fracking pilots from being developed, essentially spelling the end for fracking in Colombia.

Time is running out for Colombia’s oil industry. Not only does a dearth of proven reserves indicate that production will end in roughly six years, but the leading presidential candidate Senator Gustavo Petro, who is against fracking, plans to end oil exploration in Colombia if elected president in May 2022. That will sharply impact the strife-torn country’s oil dependent economy causing growth to soften and impact government coffers because petroleum is responsible for 3% of gross domestic product, around a fifth of fiscal income and 33% of exports by value.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Orban: Russian Oil Ban Is Like Nuclear Bomb On Hungarian Economy
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com