Europe Is Preparing For Power Outages This Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.93 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.32 +0.46 +0.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.62 +4.45 +5.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.468 -0.002 -0.03%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.534 +0.021 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 82.03 +4.54 +5.86%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.534 +0.021 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.53 -1.19 -1.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.58 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.10 +1.76 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 308 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.53 +1.55 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.53 +1.57 +1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 35 mins 62.38 +4.14 +7.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 35 mins 85.78 +4.14 +5.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 35 mins 84.03 +4.14 +5.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 35 mins 81.18 +4.14 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 35 mins 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 79.18 +4.14 +5.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 88.13 +4.14 +4.93%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 12 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 hours Wind droughts
  • 6 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 17 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 10 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 11 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Australia’s Lithium Production And Profits Are Soaring

Florida’s Logistical Disruptions Could Last For Weeks Following Hurricane Ian

Florida’s Logistical Disruptions Could Last For Weeks Following Hurricane Ian

The supply chain in America’s…

UK Food Inflation Swells To Highest Rate Ever Recorded

UK Food Inflation Swells To Highest Rate Ever Recorded

Food inflation has surged to…

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Shanghai Polytechnic University researchers are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Is Preparing For Power Outages This Winter

By Irina Slav - Oct 04, 2022, 1:38 AM CDT
  • With Russian gas imports significantly lower than usual and several nuclear reactors in France down for emergency maintenance, the EU is bracing for a difficult winter.
  • According to a senior Brussels official, the European Commission is working on two different scenarios in which power outages occur.
  • The first scenario involves energy cooperation between EU states, while the second involves the Commission tapping a strategic reserve.

European Union members are preparing for the possibility of power shortages this winter due to the continuing squeeze in energy supplies.

This is according to reports citing a senior Brussels official, who said that the bloc is working on two scenarios featuring blackouts, Reuters wrote today.

The first scenario sees a limited power outage in a small number of EU members, with the rest of the bloc stepping in to help with its own supplies.

The other scenario, which is much grimmer, sees the outage spreading across many EU members, rendering them unable to help each other. In this case, crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said, the Commission will use its strategic reserve to help the member states affected by the blackout.

The commissioner did not specify what strategic reserve the Commission would use in case of a blackout.

The warning of possible power shortages comes just days after another report that referenced the threat posed to wireless communications if there is insufficient power generation in the winter.

With Russian gas imports significantly lower than normal and several nuclear reactors in France down for emergency maintenance, most of Europe faces the risk of energy rationing or outages, which could wreak havoc on mobile communications, Reuters reported last week.

The danger comes from backup power systems that are not as widespread as they should be in case of a power shortage or rationing. According to the report, there are half a million telecom antennas across the European Union but most of their backup batteries only have a storage capacity of half an hour. According to unnamed sources who spoke to Reuters, potential blackouts could last up to two hours.

The International Energy Agency said on Monday that Europe was facing “unprecedented risks” because of the drop in Russian gas imports, adding that Europe will be competing with Asia for scarce gas shipments this winter.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Traders Are Cashing In On Volatile Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com