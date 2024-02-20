Europe Grapples with Balancing Free Trade Principles and Clean Energy Ambitions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 78.18 -1.01 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 82.34 -1.22 -1.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.95 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.704 +0.128 +8.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.300 +0.022 +0.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Mars US 109 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.300 +0.022 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 82.07 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 83.17 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 78.71 -1.27 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 84.10 -1.39 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 83.83 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 59.46 +0.87 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.61 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.86 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 70.46 +0.87 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 68.21 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 73.96 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 65.21 +0.87 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.56 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 23 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 5 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Chicago Files Suit Against Big Oil

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

A new report from NGO…

Red Sea Strikes and China's Economic Stimulus Support Oil Prices

Red Sea Strikes and China's Economic Stimulus Support Oil Prices

The Houthi's renewed maritime offensive…

Are OPEC+ Members Ignoring 2024 Production Cuts?

Are OPEC+ Members Ignoring 2024 Production Cuts?

Oil prices continued their sideways…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Grapples with Balancing Free Trade Principles and Clean Energy Ambitions

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 20, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • Protectionist policies driven by the US and China's dominance in clean energy markets are prompting a shift away from free trade towards subsidy-driven industrial strategies worldwide.
  • Europe faces a dilemma between upholding principles of free trade and competing in the increasingly subsidized clean energy sector, with fears of falling behind if it doesn't join the subsidy race.
  • While some European policymakers advocate for cautious subsidy approaches to avoid wasteful spending, others warn that failing to participate in the subsidy push could jeopardize Europe's clean energy ambitions and economic competitiveness.
Join Our Community
Clean Energy

Global policy around clean energy is shifting rapidly away from free trade and toward an era of protectionism as nations around the world race to gain a foothold in the burgeoning decarbonization sector. Anxiety about being left behind and rendered unable to compete on the global clean energy market has kicked off a global subsidy push. And as a result, it seems like Europe might be in trouble.

After decades of global emphasis on liberalizing trade, we’re seeing a sea change in industrial policy across the world as “nations are offering a mosaic of favorable regulations and public subsidies to try to attract green industries like electric vehicles and storage, solar and hydrogen” according to recent reporting from the New York Times. 

This transition phase was largely kicked off by the one-two punch of the Trump and Biden administrations in the United States. President Trump bucked global trade agreements by introducing a slew of heavy tariffs on a wide range of products and countries, including a number of European allies. Then President Biden introduced the subsidizing juggernaut that is the Inflation Reduction Act. While the Act does nothing to reduce inflation, it introduced a whopping $500 billion in new spending and tax breaks, much of which is designed to boost the domestic clean energy sector. 

The move has caused much hand-wringing over in Europe, where free and open trade is seen as “critical to its project of European integration,” in the words of the New York Times. The massive scale of the Inflation Reduction Act flies in the face of this approach, and has kicked off reactionary tax credit policy measures in many other countries (such as Canada and India) that feel that they have no choice but to follow suit or be locked out of the clean energy market. 

While the global policy shift can be traced back to the United States, however, the Inflation Reduction Act itself came in response to China’s aggressive expansion of its own clean energy manufacturing and production capacities. China holds no qualms about open, free, and fair trade, and has employed every strategy in its arsenal to command global clean energy supply chains. And it’s been massively successful. 

China alone was responsible for nearly half of global spending in the renewable energy sector in 2022 at a whopping $546 billion, according to analysis from BloombergNEF. That’s nearly quadruple the $141 billion that the U.S. spent, and triple the European Union’s $180 billion. Beijing has also been busily establishing its presence in clean energy supply chains around the world. As a result, China has near-monopolies on a number of key clean energy supply chains. China produces approximately 80% of the world’s solar panels, 60% of electric vehicles, and over 80% of EV batteries. It also produces 60% and processes nearly 90% of the world’s rare earth minerals, which are key components in clean energy manufacturing.

That’s why countries like the U.S. have decided to respond to China’s dominance in clean energy markets by adopting protectionist policies. Many see it as the only viable option for getting a foot in the door at this late stage when China has already blown away the competition and chances for competition are increasingly slim. This puts Europe in an extremely tough position, choosing between abandoning their political principles – which have been adopted for very good reasons – and getting left behind.

Jumping into the subsidies race comes with its own risks. While U.S. subsidies provide as much as 200% of a company’s investment costs, in Europe, that figure is more like 20-40%. Many European politicians and economists would like to keep it that way, lest they wastefully throw money at fledgling companies that are never able to function profitably on their own. “The market decides which of the projects that will make it, our ambition as a government is to mobilize as much private capital as possible,” Anne Marit Bjornflaten, the Norwegian state secretary to the minister of trade and industry, was quoted by the New York Times. 

Others feel that failing to join the global subsidies push could be a fatal error for Europe. The stakes are high for countries like Norway, which had previously hoped to be a clean energy world power. Instead, they’re watching their investors move westward and looking at the very real possibility that they will continue to be dependent on domestic oil and gas instead. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Large Crude Carriers See 3-Month High Day Rates on Red Sea Attacks

Next Post

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com