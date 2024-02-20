Precious Metal Investors Face Continued Turbulence

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 78.27 -0.92 -1.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.50 -1.06 -1.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.36 -0.62 -0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.588 -0.021 -1.31%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.293 -0.043 -1.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Mars US 109 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.293 -0.043 -1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.75 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.48 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.98 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.49 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.39 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.17 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.46 +0.87 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.61 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.86 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.46 +0.87 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.21 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 73.96 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.21 +0.87 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.56 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 20 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 54 mins America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 5 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Occidental Mulls $20B Asset Sale

Why Oil Prices Rallied This Week

Why Oil Prices Rallied This Week

While the market navigates through…

Four States Eye Tax Exemptions for Precious Metals

Four States Eye Tax Exemptions for Precious Metals

Four states, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin,…

Central Banks' Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing

Central Banks' Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing

In 2023, global gold demand…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Precious Metal Investors Face Continued Turbulence

By Metal Miner - Feb 20, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Palladium markets show strong bearish momentum, with prices declining consistently.
  • Platinum prices remain range-bound, failing to exhibit bullish patterns.
  • Silver markets experience volatility but struggle to break out of their current range, indicating uncertainty in trend direction.
Join Our Community
Precious Metals

Via Metal Miner

After almost a year of sideways movement, the Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) broke its trend, declining by 4.71%. Despite the break in sideways movement for precious metal prices as a whole, most individual commodities still lack strong bullish or bearish movement as they move through Q1.

Most gold and other precious metals investors saw their hopes for the Fed lowering interest rates sooner than later dashed. This clearly impacted precious metals markets, particularly gold. And though some recession concerns still remain, there is not enough fear to give precious metals stronger bullish momentum. As a result, many precious metal prices remain close to their support zones.

Precious metal prices

Precious Metal Prices: Palladium

Palladium markets continued to show overall bearish momentum as prices failed to create a higher high, slumping from their December peak. Palladium markets continuously show strong month-over-month bearish declines, with prices creating both new lows and lower highs. Back at the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, palladium prices began descending into a strong bear market. Such price action generally indicates a high level of volatility and uncertainty in the face of ongoing geopolitical conflict. 

precious metal prices: palladium, February2024

Source: TD Ameritrade

Platinum Prices Remain Within Range

Like other precious metals, platinum prices failed to breach their range, which caused prices to slump from their December highs. Since then, platinum markets have failed to create bullish patterns such as higher highs. This indicates a lack of bullish momentum within the index, which tends to cause uncertainty for future outlooks. As new lows form, platinum prices could experience a new bearish trend.

Platinum February 2024

Source: TD Ameritrade

Precious Metal Prices: Silver

Silver markets experienced relatively high volatility over recent months. However, recent price action has so far failed to break out of range. This leaves the current overall trend unclear. Indeed, silver markets are yet to show any significant momentum, indicating uncertainty and a lack of long-term trend direction. 

Silver, precious metal prices

Gold Outlook Remains Uncertain

Although gold prices remained volatile throughout recent months, prices continue to stay above the $1900/oz mark. This high range only further increases volatility, as does the fact that prices show no real strength to either the bullish or bearish sides of the market. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold prices, February 2024

By the Metal Miner team

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Banks' Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com