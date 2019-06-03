Ethanol Industry Suffers Major Blow

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.84 -0.66 -1.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.77 -1.22 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.397 -0.057 -2.32%
Mars US 3 days 57.80 -3.29 -5.39%
Opec Basket 7 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 4 days 61.78 -4.02 -6.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -6.35 -9.39%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -6.35 -9.39%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 -2.72 -4.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.57 -4.31 -7.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.397 -0.057 -2.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 63.83 -3.47 -5.16%
Murban 4 days 65.20 -3.24 -4.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 57.14 -2.52 -4.22%
Basra Light 4 days 63.82 -2.72 -4.09%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.79 -2.76 -4.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 -2.72 -4.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 -2.72 -4.00%
Girassol 4 days 65.18 -2.44 -3.61%
Opec Basket 7 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.53 +0.41 +1.14%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.75 -3.09 -7.39%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 50.25 -3.09 -5.79%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 53.95 -3.09 -5.42%
Sweet Crude 3 days 46.50 -3.09 -6.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 42.75 -3.09 -6.74%
Peace Sour 3 days 42.75 -3.09 -6.74%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 47.50 -3.09 -6.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.00 -3.09 -5.61%
Central Alberta 5 days 44.00 -3.09 -6.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -6.35 -9.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.00 -2.75 -5.21%
Giddings 4 days 43.75 -2.75 -5.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.39 -2.90 -4.19%
West Texas Sour 4 days 47.45 -3.09 -6.11%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.40 -3.09 -5.67%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.40 -3.09 -5.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.00 -2.75 -5.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.65 -5.31 -7.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 9 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 11 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 29 mins My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 2 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 6 hours Britain Listens To The United States on Huawei
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours Lawyers Pinpoint EU Migrant Policy As Crime Against Humanity
  • 1 min Not only GM: Morgan Stanley Predicts Ford to Cut 25,000 Jobs in Overhaul
  • 4 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 7 hours Which Name Do You Prefer?
  • 7 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 5 hours California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices
  • 4 hours Trump MAGA-nomics, U.S. oil, and good news
  • 6 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery

Breaking News:

Another Oil Pipeline Blow As Court Rules Against Enbridge Line 3

Alt Text

Renewables Investment To Overtake Oil & Gas In Asia

Renewable energy investment in Asia…

Alt Text

Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Oil

There is a storm gathering…

Alt Text

The Markets Have The Final Vote In These Two High Profile Elections

As India and Australia prepare…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Ethanol Industry Suffers Major Blow

By Robert Rapier - Jun 03, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Ethanol plant

Ethanol supporters were certain conditions for them would improve following Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt’s resignation. As Oklahoma’s Attorney General, Pruitt had sued the EPA over the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). As EPA Administrator, Pruitt was generally viewed as hostile to the ethanol industry.

One of the biggest sources of contention was that Pruitt granted waivers to a number of refineries that sought relief from their ethanol blending quotas. As stipulated within the Energy Policy Act of 2005, hardship waivers are only offered to the small refineries producing 75,000 barrels a day or less that the EPA says face “disproportionate economic hardship” after reviewing their applications and profiles. Granting hardship waivers to those who need them was part of the original RFS plan.

Granting hardship waivers to those who need them was part of the original RFS plan. However, the ethanol industry argued that the waivers were being granted too liberally, and they were being granted in many cases to huge refiners like Valero.

Following Pruitt’s departure, Andrew Wheeler, who was Pruitt’s second-in-command, took over as EPA Administrator. He furthered angered the ethanol industry by granting a batch of new waivers to refineries that requested them. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley blasted the decision on Twitter and complained that these “ridiculous RFS waivers” would translate into “nearly a billion bushels of corn demand lost.”

Senator Grassley and other ethanol proponents were angry that EPA is allowing the waivers to reduce the overall blending requirement to below the RFS mandate. They want the RFS requirements to be raised to make up for previous losses due to the waivers.

But according to Dr. Scott H. Irwin, the Laurence J. Norton Chair of Agricultural Marketing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, these waivers do not even reduce demand for renewable fuel blends. In a Jan. 16 study, he said: “the data now clearly show that small refinery exemptions (SREs) under the RFS have not reduced physical ethanol use.” Related: Can This Former Oil Giant Become Energy Independent?

Now, a federal appeals court has denied a renewable fuel group’s attempt to block the EPA from issuing SREs to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The renewable group, known as the American Biofuel Association (ABFA), claimed that the EPA improperly considered a number of factors in its granting of SREs– an argument that the appeals court dismissed as unsubstantiated.

“ABFA’s criticisms merely reflect its disagreement with EPA’s reasonable application of its discretion. In a facial challenge, this is not enough,” it wrote.  “ABFA must show that there are ‘no set of circumstances’ in which EPA’s approach would be valid. EPA appropriately considered information included in DOE’s analysis and other economic information.”

Irwin’s study confirmed that the EPA’s issuance of SREs has not caused demand destruction:

There continues to be considerable interest in whether small refinery exemptions (SREs) under the RFS have ‘destroyed’ demand for ethanol in the physical market. It seems obvious that this would be the case since SREs have had the effect of annually waiving more than a billion gallons of the conventional ethanol mandate under the RFS since 2017.  However, the analysis in two earlier farmdoc daily articles (September 13, 2018December 13, 2018) provides little evidence that the aggregate blend rate for ethanol has been reduced by SREs.”

Related: The Bad Gas Deal That Brought Down A Prime Minister

The northeast has relied on these hardship waivers because of the high cost of complying with the RFS ethanol mandate. Northeast refineries like Philadelphia Energy Solutions have filed for bankruptcy as a result of the costs associated with it already. For these reasons, Dr. J. Winston Porter, a former assistant administrator of the EPA, says that eliminating the small refinery exemptions could jeopardize the security of the entire RFS:

Ironically, failing to continue issuing hardship waivers represents the true threat to ethanol demand and the existing scope of the Renewable Fuel Standard. Should the EPA refrain from saving the small refineries struggling with the compliance costs, as was the intent of the law all along, bankruptcies will ensue, energy competition will fall. The EPA will then have no choice but to significantly lower renewable fuel volume obligations to prevent further instability. Is that really what the law’s proponents want?”

While the ostensible basis of ABFA’s concerns is that the EPA’s granting of SREs has created demand destruction on farmers, ethanol production remains at an all-time high.

Senator Grassley and other ethanol supporters are unlikely to be pleased with this decision, but perhaps they would be better served to focus on the trade war with China. That has certainly created a great deal of demand destruction for farmers.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China-Made Tesla Sells In 3-Minute Blitz

Next Post

Building The World’s Largest Battery
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices
Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

 Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

 The Single Biggest Challenge For The Oil & Gas Industry

The Single Biggest Challenge For The Oil & Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com