Energy Transition Forces LNG Industry To Cut Emissions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.99 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins SellBuy 72.80 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.307 +0.011 +0.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins SellBuy 2.124 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.191 +0.005 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +0.33 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 +1.09 +1.56%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 70.46 +0.62 +0.89%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.191 +0.005 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 71.14 +0.55 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 3 days 72.03 +0.54 +0.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 67.60 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 72.73 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.30 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 +1.09 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.01 +0.41 +0.74%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.39 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 69.29 +0.33 +0.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.69 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 65.74 +0.48 +0.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 63.29 +0.43 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 63.29 +0.43 +0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.64 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.44 +0.38 +0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.19 +0.43 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +0.33 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 72.08 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.88 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 53 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Raises $6 Billion From Fresh Bond Sale

Carbon Capture Investment Soars As CO2 Levels Hit Record High

Carbon Capture Investment Soars As CO2 Levels Hit Record High

Government investment in new carbon…

China About To Become Top LNG Importer This Year

China About To Become Top LNG Importer This Year

China will this year overtake…

Aramco Begins Marketing First Dollar Bond

Aramco Begins Marketing First Dollar Bond

Saudi Aramco has started marketing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Transition Forces LNG Industry To Cut Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 13, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In just a few years, the image of natural gas markedly shifted from the bridge fuel of the energy transition to just another fossil fuel that emits an even more polluting and dangerous gas than carbon dioxide—methane.  Sure, natural gas burns cleaner than coal does. But the wave of net-zero pledges from governments and businesses has shifted the focus of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market onto the carbon footprint of the entire LNG supply chain— from the extraction and liquefaction of LNG to shipping, regasification, and emissions generated by end-users. 

The green energy drive is changing the way LNG developers and sellers are planning for future projects as buyers are increasingly demanding proof that the cargoes they have paid for are “green”—that is, carbon neutral.  

Over the past two years, amid the net-zero and clean energy push, LNG buyers have increased their scrutiny of the carbon credentials of the cargoes they look to contract.

This is just the beginning of a major trend in the global LNG market to make the ‘cleanest’ fossil fuel even cleaner by offsetting emissions with nature-based projects and directly reducing pollution at the liquefaction stage with carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions. 

Inevitably, the economics of future LNG projects will change. Developers will be looking (and they already are) to pitch their projects as a lower-emission facility than those of their rivals. At the same time, banks and other capital providers will agree to finance the construction of LNG facilities only if they are coupled with emission-reduction technology. 

Related: U.S. Government Considers Making Ransom Payments Illegal As it stands, no new investment in new natural gas supply ever again—as the International Energy Agency (IEA) has recently suggested—is not a viable solution. Gas demand in Asia is set to jump by more than 70 percent between now and 2050, according to Wood Mackenzie’s base-case outlook. After all, Asia and the world’s two biggest energy growth drivers, China and India, have a lot of coal-fired electricity to replace. Until renewables and battery storage allow for zero-carbon electricity, it will be natural gas that will fill the gap. 

Despite the rosier long-term prospects for natural gas compared to oil in the energy transition, LNG developers and traders have started to listen to the buyers and look to address the emissions problem of the fuel. 

Shell and TotalEnergies, the biggest LNG traders, have already delivered their first carbon-neutral cargoes in recent months. Shell offset the emissions of an LNG cargo delivered to Europe with nature-based carbon credits to offset full lifecycle emissions, including methane—from exploring for and producing the natural gas, to its use by the final consumer. TotalEnergies offset the emissions of its first carbon-neutral project with VCS (Verified Carbon Standards) emissions certificates financing a wind power project in China and a project to protect Zimbabwe’s forests. 

LNG developers have also started to address market and society concerns about emissions. For example, approving the world’s largest LNG project earlier this year, Qatar Petroleum announced plans for a CO2 capture and sequestration system as part of the project, saying that “a significant portion of the project’s electrical power needs will be provided from Qatar’s national power grid,” as well as solar power procured under corporate deals. 

In the United States, developers are also betting on showing a lower environmental impact as they compete with Qatar and Australia for global LNG export leadership.  

Related: How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

NextDecade announced in April a deal with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to develop a post-combustion carbon capture technology at NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in Texas. This came months after reports emerged that French utility giant Engie had pulled out of a major long-term deal with NextDecade over emissions concerns

Venture Global LNG also plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities. 

America’s top LNG producer and exporter, Cheniere Energy, announced a collaboration with natural gas producers and leading academic institutions to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting, and verification of emissions performance at natural gas production sites. 

“Collaboration with our natural gas suppliers is a key component of Cheniere’s focus on quantifying and improving environmental performance,” President and CEO Jack Fusco said. 

The growing climate action around the world will change the way LNG developers plan and design future projects. Emissions reduction initiatives will have to be an integral part of development if LNG sellers want to win buyers and secure funding.   

“Targeting full life-cycle emissions across the entire LNG industry is a big ask, but progress towards emissions reduction in the upstream, liquefaction and transportation of LNG is coming into focus and at the very least, proof or visibility of supplier carbon credentials will become the norm,” says Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman, Energy - Asia Pacific, at Wood Mackenzie.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aluminum And Steel Could Peak In China As Coal Is Fazed Out

Next Post

America's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Boom Could Send ESG Stocks Soaring
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
NNPC: Lack Of Investment Could Push Oil To $200

NNPC: Lack Of Investment Could Push Oil To $200
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com