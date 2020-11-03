Energy Stocks Are Now The Worst-Ever Performers In Market History

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.69 +0.88 +2.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.71 +0.74 +1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.187 -5.76%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 37.11 +1.02 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.92 +1.34 +4.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.187 -5.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 36.39 -0.76 -2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.76 +2.03 +5.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.18 +0.39 +1.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 40.70 +1.81 +4.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 36.50 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 38.75 +0.41 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 46 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 27.46 +1.27 +4.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 35.81 +1.02 +2.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 37.21 +1.02 +2.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 33.81 +1.42 +4.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.56 +1.27 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 34.16 +1.77 +5.46%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.56 +0.37 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +1.00 +3.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 36.84 -0.24 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.02 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.00 +3.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.09 +1.02 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 10 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 12 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 9 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 1 hour Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 5 hours Biden's laptop
  • 22 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 days .
  • 5 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 22 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 day Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 2 days How much switching to an electric vehicle could save you.

Breaking News:

China Looks To Boost Oil Exploration, Expand Oil & Gas Storage

Drilling And Fracking Accelerates Ahead U.S. Election

Drilling And Fracking Accelerates Ahead U.S. Election

Ahead of what could be…

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

After ending the worst month…

Oil Sees Worst Month Since March

Oil Sees Worst Month Since March

Oil prices hit a 5-month…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Stocks Are Now The Worst-Ever Performers In Market History

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Expectedly, the crash in oil demand and prices has crushed oil and gas stocks to the point of making the energy industry the worst-performing sector this year.     

Not only is the oil and gas industry the biggest market loser of 2020, but it has also now become the worst performer on the market—ever. 

This year's oil price plunge is like no other crash in the past that has battered the shares of oil and gas companies.     

The pandemic-driven crisis in the oil industry added to the ongoing concern of investors about putting their money into the fossil fuel industry while many governments and some of the largest institutional investors are increasingly looking at supporting and investing in low-carbon energy solutions. An irreversible trend toward a growing share of renewable power sources in the world's energy mix and the growing societal and investor awareness about climate change and carbon emissions had started to weigh on the oil and gas stocks even before COVID-19.

Not even the promises of some European majors to go net-zero and reduce fossil fuel exposure in the energy transition have helped their stocks, as environmentalists and some investors see those pledges as another greenwashing, while others are not convinced yet that Big Oil could build profitable low-carbon energy portfolios without compromising shareholder returns.

Despite the fact that oil prices stayed relatively stable at $40 a barrel for more than three months and recouped some of the losses from the sell-offs in the second quarter, oil stocks have continued to suffer and reach lows not seen in decades.   Related: 3 Ways To Foolproof Your Energy Portfolio

According to data compiled by Yardeni Research, the energy sector in the S&P 500 index was the worst performer, by a mile, among all sectors between January and October. The energy sector plunged by 52.5 percent year to date to the end of October, compared to a 1.2-percent gain of the S&P 500 index. The second worst-performing sector, financials, lost 22.5 percent during that period.  

"The current drawdown in energy is now about 60% more than the S&P's, by far the worst of any sector in history. It exceeds the relative losses in tech after the internet bubble burst and devastation in financials following the Great Financial Crisis," Jason Goepfert, founder of Sundial Capital Research, wrote in a blog post last week. The losses in the energy sector are now the worst in any sector since 1928.

"Going back to 1928, it has been unusual to see any sector, at any point, to lose 35% more from a high than did the broader market," Goepfert said.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), whose top holdings include ExxonMobil and Chevron, lost more than 50 percent between January and October.

Shares in Diamondback and Occidental Petroleum, for example, have each lost 70 percent so far this year. Exxon's stock is down by more than 50 percent, and as of Friday's close, its share price was the lowest since early 2003.

Oil stocks in Canada haven't been spared the plunge either, with the biggest companies in the sector crashing by more than 60 percent.

In Europe, shares of majors BP, Shell, and Eni have each shed 60 percent of their value this year, while the 16 constituents from the oil and gas sector in Europe's Stoxx 600 index have collectively lost US$421 billion (364 billion euro) of their market capitalization that has dropped by 53 percent, a Financial Times analysis of data from Bloomberg showed last week.  

The oil price crash and the uncertainty about future oil demand, with faltering recovery from the coronavirus crisis and the ongoing energy transition, have taken their toll on the energy sector performance this year.

The majors who unveiled strategies to be part of the solution instead of the problem in the fight against climate change, as they say, have yet to convince investors that they can deliver on their pledges. For example, BP and Shell saw their stocks crash to 25-year lows at the end of September and early October after announcing details about transforming into broad energy companies.  

Some may see those multi-decade lows as a buying opportunity. But the oil market is definitely not out of the woods yet, with October the worst month since March. Moreover, pressure from investors and society will continue to weigh on fossil fuel stocks until Big Oil manages to convince them that today's oil firms deserve a place and a key role to play in the energy transition.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Oil Prices May Be Set To Fall Further

Next Post

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Focused On The Election
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors
Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com