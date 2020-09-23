Despite Recent Commitments, Big Oil Still Behind On Climate Change

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.58 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 52 mins 41.77 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.066 +3.11%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.44 +0.18 +0.48%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.066 +3.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 27.70 +0.17 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.55 +0.26 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.80 +0.26 +0.67%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.20 +0.26 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.55 +0.26 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.30 +0.26 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.30 +0.26 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.45 +0.26 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +0.25 +0.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +0.29 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 50 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 9 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 8 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 16 mins Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 2 days Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 1 day Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 3 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 1 day .

Breaking News:

EIA Sees Global Oil Market Balancing By End-2021

The Two Crucial Factors For Global Oil Demand Recovery

The Two Crucial Factors For Global Oil Demand Recovery

Oil prices fell on Monday…

What’s Next For Gold?

What’s Next For Gold?

The Fed recently issued a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Despite Recent Commitments, Big Oil Still Behind On Climate Change

By Irina Slav - Sep 23, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

As most Big Oil majors have recently made commitments to reduce their carbon footprint and help tackle climate change more actively. According to a new report from anti-oil advocacy Oil Change International, however, they are all falling short of Paris Agreement targets.

The report uses data from Rystad Energy, the International Energy Agency, the World Energy Council, and the Global carbon project to reveal that on a number of indicators related to climate change the supermajors are way off the mark.

Of course, these indicators are, from an industry perspective, questionable. One of them, for instance, is “Stop exploration”. BP is noted as the only major that has made a commitment in this area, after the company said it would stop exploration in new countries. The rest of the majors—Chevron, Eni, Equinor, Exxon, Repsol, Shell, and Total—have made no commitments to any suspension of new exploration.

On another indicator, however, all but the U.S. supermajors have made commitments that put two of them in the “partial alignment” category devised by Oil Change International. The indicator refers to absolute targets in emission reduction from Big Oil’s business. The European majors all have targets but most of them, according to the anti-oil advocacy, are insufficient to meet Paris Agreement targets. Eni is the only one who has done well on this, with OCI judging the Italian company’s emission reduction target as “close to alignment”.

“Each of them wants to remain a fossil fuel giant, only not look like one,” said Mark van Baal from Dutch-based shareholder advocacy group Follow This. “Apparently far more pressure from society and responsible investors is needed to make oil executives see the writing on the wall.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has recommended that global CO2 emissions are halved by 2030 from 1990 levels in order to prevent average global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Airbus Reveals Hydrogen-Powered Concept Airplanes For 2035

Next Post

EIA Sees Global Oil Market Balancing By End-2021

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com