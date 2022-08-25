Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army

U.S. Rig Count Stalls

U.S. Rig Count Stalls

The U.S. rig count fell…

European Crop Yields Collapse Amid Worst Drought In 500 Years

European Crop Yields Collapse Amid Worst Drought In 500 Years

Europe is currently grappling with…

China Accounts For Nearly Half Of The World’s Renewable Energy Capacity

China Accounts For Nearly Half Of The World’s Renewable Energy Capacity

The West has hurdled some…

Premium Content

Energy Executives Warn The UK Could Face Civil Unrest As Power Bills Rise

By ZeroHedge - Aug 25, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Soaring electricity costs could leave many Brits unable to afford their bills this winter.
  • Energy bosses are warning that the UK could face mass civil unrest/
  • Energy bills are set to soar to £6,522 by next April, a level that threatens to push a third of the country into poverty.
Energy executives in the UK have warned the government that the country faces the prospect of mass civil unrest as a result of people being unable to afford their heating and electricity bills this winter.

The government is being asked to approve “radical” COVID-style bailouts for small businesses which face total ruination as a result of soaring energy costs.

“Energy company bosses have warned ministers they fear civil unrest if nothing is done to cushion the blow of rising bills,” reports the Telegraph.

One senior industry figure said that when people “realize how bad this is going to get,” they could take their anger to the streets in the form of violent demonstrations.

The comments are similar in nature to those made by campaigner Tom Scott, who is urging people to refuse to pay their bills, and says social disorder is on the horizon.

“There was a major riot in London [in 1990],” said Scott, referring to the poll tax riots.

“That’s not something I would like to see, but I think it’s almost inevitable that unless the Government does take much more effective action to help people, there will be widespread civil unrest.”

Despite the warnings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to insist that Brits should maintain their support for ‘the current thing’ – by prolonging the war in Ukraine.

“We also know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood,” said Johnson.

“And that’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe, and… (that) would be a green light for every autocrat in the world that borders could be changed by force,” he added.

Even as many Brits struggle to pay for basic necessities, with food inflation also soaring, Johnson just approved a further £54 million of taxpayer money to be sent to Ukraine to buy new weapons systems.

Energy bills are set to soar to £6,522 by next April, a level that threatens to push a third of the country into poverty.

“Consultancy Auxilione said the price cap will be three times the current limit of £1,971-a-year,” reports the Daily Mail, with bills having been closer to £1,000 a year before the start of the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the UK continues to pursue disastrous ‘net zero’ green energy policies that are unfit for purpose while refusing to allow fracking, which would solve the country’s energy crisis in a heartbeat.

Perhaps many Brits will choose to keep warm this winter by lighting fires on the streets instead of paying their heating bills at home.

By Zerohedge.com

