California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 93.20 -1.69 -1.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 100.1 -1.09 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.1 -1.44 -1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.355 +0.025 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.817 +0.017 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.817 +0.017 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 25 days 99.25 -1.68 -1.66%
Graph down Murban 25 days 101.4 -2.14 -2.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 25 days 98.11 +0.79 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 98.38 -7.33 -6.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Chart Girassol 25 days 101.7 -5.94 -5.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.96 +1.24 +1.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 30 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 12 hours Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges

Belgium PM: “Next 5-10 Winters Will Be Difficult” As Energy Crisis Persists

Belgium PM: “Next 5-10 Winters Will Be Difficult” As Energy Crisis Persists

Belgian’s Prime Minster is warning…

6 Ways The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help The Energy Industry

6 Ways The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help The Energy Industry

The inflation Reduction Act is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles

By Irina Slav - Aug 25, 2022, 7:16 AM CDT

California plans to institute a ban on sales of internal combustion engine vehicles from 2035, following the example of the European Union, which approved such a ban earlier this year.

"It's ambitious, it's pioneering, it's what we must do if we're going to leave this planet better for future generations," Lauren Sanchez, Governor Newsom's senior climate adviser, said in comments on the news, as quoted by Axios.

"California is once-again leading the way by establishing commonsense standards that will transition to sales of all zero-polluting cars and light-duty trucks in the state. Given its unique air pollution woes and the risks to residents from climate-fueled wildfires, California desperately needs these rules to slash tailpipe pollution," said Natural Defense Council clean vehicles advocate Kathy Harris in emailed comments.

The California Air Resources Board will vote on the ban later today, although a report by The Verge treated the issue as settled, saying the Board will "issue the new rules" on Thursday.

While climate activists have welcomed the news, there are some issues, such as the fact that EVs in California, which is the biggest EV market in the States, only make up 15 percent of new car sales, per figures from the California New Car Dealers' Association cited by Axios.

Going from 15 percent to 100 percent in 11 years would be challenging for a car industry that is already struggling to find enough raw materials for the millions of EVs companies have committed to manufacture.

There are already waiting times for EVs because of raw material shortages, and these are only going to get longer in the coming years as new mines take a long time to put into operation, and existing mines are insufficient to meet the new metals and minerals demand created by the EV push.

Prices for EVs are also climbing higher, turning into another obstacle to wider voluntary adoption.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again

Next Post

IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • DoRight Deikins on August 25 2022 said:
    No smog in LA? Seems almost un-American!

    On the bright side, LA can now turn all those superhighways into solar parks, or even 'recycle' all that concrete to turn those miles and (100s of square) miles of highways into community vegetable gardens (buy local) - though the problems with that is where will the water come from? But then the best, most potent, 'herbs', are those that are water stressed.

    They certainly won't be needing those roads for cars.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com