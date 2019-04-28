Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.01 -0.29 -0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.39 -0.24 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.587 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 2 days 69.10 -1.91 -2.69%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.04 +0.61 +0.83%
Urals 3 days 70.55 -2.11 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.61 +0.14 +0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.587 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.40 -0.95 -1.28%
Murban 3 days 74.53 -0.95 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.83 -2.95 -4.35%
Basra Light 3 days 73.72 -2.06 -2.72%
Saharan Blend 3 days 71.80 -3.23 -4.30%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Girassol 3 days 72.05 -3.00 -4.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.04 +0.61 +0.83%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.21 -1.18 -2.21%
Canadian Condensate 65 days 61.96 -0.68 -1.09%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.06 -0.68 -1.02%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.21 -0.68 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.71 -0.58 -0.89%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.06 -0.68 -1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 60.00 -1.75 -2.83%
Giddings 3 days 53.75 -1.75 -3.15%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.04 -0.35 -0.47%
West Texas Sour 4 days 59.16 -0.83 -1.38%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.11 -0.83 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.11 -0.83 -1.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.00 -1.75 -2.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.50 -0.75 -1.33%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.96 -0.58 -0.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices
  • 11 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 5 hours Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 1 hour Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 10 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 15 hours White People's Diet
  • 19 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 21 hours Let's just get rid of the Jones Act once and for all
  • 19 hours California is the second biggest consumer of oil in the U.S. after Texas.
  • 2 days Permian Basin Overtakes Saudi’s Ghawar as World’s Top Producing Oilfield
  • 2 days "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 4 days Occidental Offers To Buy Anadarko In $57 Billion Deal, Topping Chevron
  • 4 days How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 5 days Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron Earnings Slump On Weak Refining Margins

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil prices finally fell on…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Eye New Acquisition Targets In The Permian

Following the bidding war for…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Dream Of $85 Oil Is Closer Than Ever

Since the oil price collapse…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

By Cyril Widdershoven - Apr 28, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil well Middle East

The end of the Iranian sanction waivers by the Trump Administration has put oil traders on edge.

While most analysts are optimistic about OPEC leader Saudi Arabia being able to fill the gap left by lower Iranian oil exports, reality could be totally different. Looking at the ongoing discussions between OPEC’s two key members, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there are no real signs that the Kingdom of Oil will be willing to increase its overall oil production to keep prices at the pump low in oil importing nations.

The real crux at present is what the market will do when, on the 2nd of May, the Iran sanction waivers end. History has shown that oil importers are very well equipped to take mitigating measures to counter the effects of the Iran sanctions. Saudi Arabia, and others, will have to be very careful to stabilize the market without falling into a Trumpian trap, which could result in an oversupply situation in the short term.

At present, all signs point to higher oil prices. If no real additional oil is brought onto the market, shortages will become visible within months. Statements made by U.S. president Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Saudi Arabia and the UAE will add supplies to counter the loss of Iranian volumes are currently only wishful thinking, and not based on any hard promises from Riyadh or Abu Dhabi.

OPEC’s leaders are in a powerful position to react to Trump’s calls for additional volumes and lower prices as they wish. Washington’s strategy may well have backfired, as U.S. shale will not be able to supply the markets with the necessary crude grades. At the same time, national oil companies are willing to take a backseat, as long as OPEC+ production cuts are in place. Related: Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

For Saudi Arabia, additional production increases are not needed. The current price and production levels are sufficient to support the ongoing economic diversification plans, stabilizing the position of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Oil market stability has also generated enough positive sentiment in the market that NOCs like Aramco are able to enter the international bond market by force. Low cost financing is an attractive tool for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to boost their economies in the short run.

Western analysts are still addressing the loss of Iranian volumes in the light of OPEC’s spare production capacity. This, however is not a major concern, as the market is well enough supplied for the next months. There’s no real necessity to force Saudi Arabia and the UAE to open up their taps to flood the market. Current crude oil prices are also not at levels that really erode global economic growth. Saudi Arabia and UAE could easily add around 1.5-2 million bpd in the market, but looking at the irrational emotional behavior of the oil market at present, a Saudi output increase could lead to a price slump or worse. The OPEC+ cut agreement is up for review in June 2019, and no moves should be expected before then.

Another major issue is hanging over the market already. Oil importing countries, such as China or India, will use the next couple of weeks to negotiate new oil contracts with Iran. These volumes could partly destabilize the market if other OPEC producers fall into the trap of increasing production to squeeze Iran out of the market. The most sensible approach would be a further tightening of the market resulting in a draw from the still elevated global storage but without creating a shortage.

The Iranian sanctions situation is not going to change Riyadh’s current position. The only unknowns at present are the impact of Libyan and Venezuelan supply outages. A potential loss of Libyan crude volumes could change OPEC’s overall strategy in the short term. The Venezuelan production decline has already has been priced in by most parties.

Riyadh also will be looking at the developments in Russia. Even though Russia is part of the OPEC+ agreement, there seems to be some reluctance to sustain output cuts in Moscow. Russia and Saudi Arabia will need to consider their approach as U.S. shale production could leap higher when prices rise too much. Moscow and Riyadh will have to deal with an increasingly tight market, especially during U.S. driving season, while trying to keep prices in check.

Related: Reuters: OPEC’s Oil Production Drops To Lowest Since 2015

Regardless of this, tight markets are much more important for OPEC+ than a happy Trump Administration is. Price levels between $70-80 per barrel will not cut into economic growth dramatically, while the coffers of OPEC members will be filled. Trump’s tweets such as the one on Friday will likely fall on deaf ears.

OPEC also will also be able, without officially ending it production cut agreement, to supply additional volumes to the market in order to keep prices within certain boundaries. Saudi Arabia, for example, could increase production by another 500,000 bpd without going over its OPEC-imposed quota. If OPEC members, and Russia, are able to constrain their own eagerness to take over Iran’s market share, the market will be kept stable for longer. No news should be expected ahead of the June meeting in Vienna, not even during the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring meeting on May 19th. Trump will soon need to find a way to explain to his voters why he can’t keep gasoline prices in check.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

‘’The Fat Margins Have Disappeared’’ - Big Oil Disappoints
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

 This Country Will Be Critical For The Oil Industry’s Future

This Country Will Be Critical For The Oil Industry’s Future

 Saudi Arabia Will Cap The Oil Price Rally

Saudi Arabia Will Cap The Oil Price Rally

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com