WTI Crude 99.51 +0.97 +0.98%
Brent Crude 103.6 +1.24 +1.21%
Natural Gas 6.843 +0.174 +2.61%
Graph up Heating Oil 37 mins 4.179 +0.088 +2.16%
Graph up Gasoline 32 mins 3.269 +0.029 +0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 105.6 -1.03 -0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 105.6 -1.03 -0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 -1.15 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 96.89 -5.78 -5.63%
Chart Gasoline 32 mins 3.269 +0.029 +0.91%

Graph down Marine 23 hours 99.62 -5.11 -4.88%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 102.0 -5.38 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 98.62 -7.13 -6.74%
Graph down Basra Light 147 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 100.2 -7.62 -7.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 98.69 -6.90 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 -1.15 -1.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 88.30 -2.21 -2.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 87.97 -1.72 -1.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 104.2 -1.72 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 102.5 -1.72 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 100.4 -1.72 -1.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 97.52 -1.72 -1.73%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 97.52 -1.72 -1.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 99.62 -1.72 -1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 103.2 -1.72 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 97.82 -1.72 -1.73%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 105.6 -1.03 -0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 112.2 +1.60 +1.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 92.49 -3.53 -3.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 92.25 -1.75 -1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 111.1 -0.68 -0.61%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

EU Mulls Over "Smart" Sanctions On Russia

By Irina Slav - Apr 25, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The European Union is considering "smart" sanctions against Russia's oil industry.
  • The EU is looking to minimize the damage to its own economies from sanctions.
  • So far, the bloc hasn't agreed on an oil embargo in any form.
The European Union is considering "smart" sanctions against Russia's oil industry in a bid to minimize the fallout for itself while maximizing pressure on Moscow, The Times reported, citing European Commission executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis.

The European Union has been discussing some form of an oil embargo against Russia for weeks now but has so far failed to come up with a version that would satisfy the heavily reliant importers, among them Germany, Europe's largest economy.

"We are working on a sixth sanctions package and one of the issues we are considering is some form of an oil embargo. When we are imposing sanctions, we need to do so in a way that maximises pressure on Russia while minimising collateral damage on ourselves," Dombrovskis told The Times, suggesting that an agreement remained elusive and was likely to remain so in the observable future.

The Ukrainian government has been pressuring the EU into an oil embargo, saying that buying Russian oil—and gas—funds the war. However, while some countries have already signed up for an oil embargo, including Poland and Lithuania, others, such as Germany and Hungary, have opposed it.

According to Dombrovskis, the punitive action on Russia's oil industry could include a gradual phase-out of imports or the imposition of tariffs. However, both of these would lead to higher oil prices, casting a shadow over the EU's intention of minimizing the damage.

Russia is the biggest oil supplier to the European Union, accounting for more than a quarter of total imports, Reuters noted in a report on the news. Oil, as a whole, accounts for a third of the EU's gross available energy, the report also said.

Gazprom is supplying nat gas to Europe via Ukraine, in line with what European consumers are asking for. Requests for Gazprom's gas to Europe were up on Sunday, to 51.7 million cubic meters, from 48.6 million cubic meters on April 23.

Overall, self-sanctioning from European oil buyers has already led to a shrinkage in Russian oil exports to the EU, which has been one of the factors fueling the rise in international oil and fuel prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

