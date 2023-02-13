EU Energy Crisis Bill Nears €800 Billion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 80.14 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 85.80 -0.59 -0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.17 +0.27 +0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.405 -0.109 -4.34%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.531 +0.027 +1.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 78.84 +0.62 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.531 +0.027 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 441 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.25 +1.66 +2.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 +1.66 +2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 5 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Barclays: Shipping Rates Could Dip Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War

Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War

Top energy trader Pierre Andurand…

Central Bank Gold Buying Spikes By 152%

Central Bank Gold Buying Spikes By 152%

Central Banks are buying up…

The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

Demand for key battery metals…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Energy Crisis Bill Nears €800 Billion

By Alex Kimani - Feb 13, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Think-tank Bruegel: EU countries have now earmarked or allocated 681 billion euros in energy crisis spending.
  • Several EU countries think that more state aid would unsettle the bloc's internal markets.
  • Government aid expenditures are starting to drop along with wholesale natural gas prices.
Join Our Community

European governments' bill to shield companies and households from soaring energy costs has soared to nearly 800 billion euros, Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel has revealed

According to the researchers, EU countries have now earmarked or allocated 681 billion euros in energy crisis spending; Britain has allocated 103 billion euros while Norway has earmarked 8.1 billion euros since September 2021. 

On the basis of gross spending by individual countries, Germany tops the spending chart, having allocated nearly 270 billion euros to shield consumers from high energy prices while Luxembourg and Denmark lead on per-capita spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in September, the German government announced that it will ditch earlier plans for a gas levy on consumers and instead introduced a gas price cap to curb soaring energy bills, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz setting out a €200 billion ($194 billion) “defensive shield” to protect companies and consumers against the impact of soaring energy prices.

"The German government will do everything in its power to bring [energy] prices down. We are now putting up a large defensive umbrella ... which we will endow with €200 billion," Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin, which he attended virtually due to a Covid-19 quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new plan, Berlin introduced an emergency price brake on gas and electricity prices and also scrapped a previously planned gas levy on consumers to avoid any further price increases. The gas levy, which was slated to come into effect in September and remain in place until April 2024, was intended to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supply. The government also suspended its limit on new debt of 0.35% of gross domestic product. German gas importer Uniper has said that the country does not rule out undertaking gas rationing at some point following Russia's decision to indefinitely halt gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. 

However, other EU nations are not happy about massive spending by Germany and other European economic powerhouses, with some EU capitals arguing that encouraging more state aid would unsettle the bloc's internal markets.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Will Electric Vehicles Continue To Thrive Without Subsidies?

Next Post

Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com