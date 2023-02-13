China Set To Sign Another Massive LNG Deal With Qatar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.15 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.59 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.57 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.409 -0.105 -4.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.027 +1.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.027 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 441 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.25 +1.66 +2.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 +1.66 +2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 5 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

China Set To Sign Another Massive LNG Deal With Qatar

Oil Markets Balance Fed Fears With Chinese Demand Optimism

Oil Markets Balance Fed Fears With Chinese Demand Optimism

Crude prices have gained almost…

Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion

Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion

Fair or not, the reaction…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Set To Sign Another Massive LNG Deal With Qatar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the largest gas importer in the country, is in the late stages of finalizing a huge long-term LNG import deal with Qatar, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

This would be a second such massive agreement of a Chinese energy giant with QatarEnergy in just a few months.  

"CNPC has agreed on the major terms with Qatar in a deal that will be very similar to Sinopec's," a Beijing-based state energy official told Reuters.

In November, Qatar's state firm QatarEnergy signed the longest-term contract in the history of the LNG industry in a deal to supply LNG to Chinese state energy giant Sinopec for 27 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

QatarEnergy will supply China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) with 4 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to China from the North Field East (NFE) expansion project.

"This is the first long-term SPA from the NFE project to be announced, and marks the longest gas supply agreement in the history of the LNG industry," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said at the time.

The QatarEnergy-Sinopec agreement was also the first long-term LNG offtake agreement from the NFE Expansion project. Qatar's North Field East and North Field South (NFS) projects are expected to come online in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now CNPC is reportedly finalizing a similar deal with the Qatari state energy firm to buy LNG from the North Field expansion project.

A major deal for China with Qatar, a large LNG exporter, comes at a time when Chinese-U.S. relations are at a low point again. The U.S. is a major LNG exporter competing with Qatar and Australia to be the world's number-one LNG seller.

A huge long-term deal with Qatar would also give China more contracted supply to reduce exposure to the volatile spot LNG prices.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Economic Challenges Mount For UK Steel

Next Post

Europe Has Spent €792 Billion To Shield Citizens From Energy Crisis

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com