EIA Inventory Report Arrests The Oil Price Bounce

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.5 +5.00 +5.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 105.4 +4.68 +4.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.1 -0.23 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.189 +0.679 +12.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.446 +0.209 +6.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -1.14 -1.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -1.14 -1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 94.63 -1.12 -1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.446 +0.209 +6.47%

Graph down Marine 8 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 8 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 219 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 8 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.58 -3.25 -4.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 84.43 -0.97 -1.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 100.7 -0.97 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 98.93 -0.97 -0.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 96.83 -0.97 -0.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 93.98 -0.97 -1.02%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 93.98 -0.97 -1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 96.08 -0.97 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 99.63 -0.97 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 94.28 -0.97 -1.02%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -1.14 -1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 95.00 -1.00 -1.04%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 88.75 -1.00 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 105.7 -8.23 -7.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 92.48 -2.09 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 96.43 -2.09 -2.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 96.43 -2.09 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 95.00 -1.00 -1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 88.75 -1.00 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.5 -1.97 -1.85%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

EIA Inventory Report Arrests The Oil Price Bounce

By Irina Slav - Jul 07, 2022, 10:22 AM CDT
Crude oil prices moved lower after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 8.2 million barrels for the week to July 1.

This compared with a draw of 2.8 million barrels for the previous week.

A day earlier, the API had estimated a crude oil inventory build of close to 4 million barrels, which contributed to a decline in oil prices, which had, however, started to reverse at the time of writing.

Brent had rebounded above $100 per barrel in pre-noon Asian trade on Thursday after dipping below the three-digit threshold for the first time in months earlier this week.

Later in the day, West Texas Intermediate also rebounded above $100, with both benchmarks gaining more than 4 percent as of the time of writing.

According to analysts, the price decline was a sign that traders were beginning to worry about demand destruction as the world moves into a recession. However, it appears that supply worry has prevailed.

In fuels, the EIA reported inventory declines for last week.

Gasoline inventories shed 2.5 million barrels, with production averaging 10.3 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory build of 2.6 million barrels for the previous week, with production averaging 9.5 million barrels daily.

In middle distillates, the authority estimated an inventory decline of 1.3 million barrels for the week to July first, with production averaging 5.4 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory increase of 2.6 million barrels for the previous reporting period, and production averaging 5.1 million barrels daily.

Brent crude has shed close to $20 over the past week, with WTI down by over $13 per barrel. The decline is being entirely attributed to worries about a recession rather than actual demand destruction resulting from excessively high prices.

“If a recession materializes and inflation continues to push prices for almost everything higher, oil demand is almost certain to fall, bringing prices with it,” Louise Dickson from Rystad Energy told the New York Times this week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Boris Johnson Resigns As Energy Crisis Worsens And Scandals Mount
