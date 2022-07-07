Boris Johnson Resigns As Energy Crisis Worsens And Scandals Mount

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.8 +5.23 +5.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 105.6 +4.94 +4.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.1 -0.23 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.314 +0.804 +14.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.472 +0.235 +7.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -1.14 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -1.14 -1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 94.63 -1.12 -1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.472 +0.235 +7.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 8 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 8 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 219 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 8 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.58 -3.25 -4.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 84.43 -0.97 -1.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 100.7 -0.97 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 98.93 -0.97 -0.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 96.83 -0.97 -0.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 93.98 -0.97 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 93.98 -0.97 -1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 96.08 -0.97 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 99.63 -0.97 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 94.28 -0.97 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -1.14 -1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 95.00 -1.00 -1.04%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 88.75 -1.00 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 105.7 -8.23 -7.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 92.48 -2.09 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 96.43 -2.09 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 96.43 -2.09 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 95.00 -1.00 -1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 88.75 -1.00 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.5 -1.97 -1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 16 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

U.S. Greenlights Liquified Petroleum Gas Exports To Venezuela

The One Issue Holding A New Iran Nuclear Deal Back

The One Issue Holding A New Iran Nuclear Deal Back

Iran is one of the…

Germany May Need More Than $15 Billion To Solve Its Gas Crisis

Germany May Need More Than $15 Billion To Solve Its Gas Crisis

Despite a $15.7 billion credit…

New ESG Rules Are Hurting American Farmers

New ESG Rules Are Hurting American Farmers

Small farms and ranches in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Boris Johnson Resigns As Energy Crisis Worsens And Scandals Mount

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 07, 2022, 8:27 AM CDT
  • UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned.
  • The resignations come amid several scandals involving the former Prime Minister, including Johnson's appointment of an MP.
  • The UK is also battling a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy prices.
Join Our Community

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday amid scandal as the UK battles an acute energy crisis. The resignation follows a deluge of other ministerial resignations as well.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he would not resign despite the flurry of ministerial resignations—42—the most resignations in a single day of any UK PM in history. The resignation trend continued into Thursday.

The resignations come amid several scandals involving the former Prime Minister, including Johnson's appointment of an MP who was accused of sexual misconduct, even after the PM knew there were allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The resignations also come, however, amid a growing energy crisis in the UK and the EU as they look to unshackle themselves from Russia's tight grip on energy supplies—notably natural gas.

The UK is also battling a cost-of-living crisis.

Commenting on the resignation, a Kremlin spokesman on Thursday said that the Kremlin hoped that "more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power."

"Them's the breaks," Johnson said in a televised speech on Thursday. "Above all, I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me. And I want you to know that from now on, until the new prime minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on."

Meanwhile, the UK continues to battle the energy crisis, introducing to Parliament on Wednesday the Energy Securities Bill—a bill that failed to specifically address the country's previous pledge to stop using coal by October 2024—a move that implies the UK may backtrack on that commitment amid soaring energy prices and a reduction in natural gas supplies from Russia.

Natural gas makes up the largest portion of the UK's power generation mix, at 35.6%.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Putting A Price Cap On Russian Oil Won’t Work

Next Post

EIA Inventory Report Arrests The Oil Price Bounce
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports
How Oil Prices Could Hit $65

How Oil Prices Could Hit $65
Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com