Diamonds? A Sexy Spin On Carbon Capture Tech

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 80.86 -3.05 -3.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 81.40 -3.32 -3.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 5.670 +0.128 +2.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 30 mins 2.435 -0.074 -2.94%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.339 -0.112 -4.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 80.01 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.339 -0.112 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.40 +1.61 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.29 +1.49 +1.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 84.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.32 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.36 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 66.56 -2.19 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.91 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.51 -0.94 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.86 -1.54 -1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.81 -0.79 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.06 -1.79 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 19 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 3 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days I want one!

Breaking News:

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

Big Oil Is Finally Ready To Boost Spending

Big Oil Is Finally Ready To Boost Spending

Supermajors have shown tremendous discipline…

China Asks Refiners To Help Ease Diesel Crisis

China Asks Refiners To Help Ease Diesel Crisis

Chinese officials have met with…

When Will America’s Oil Industry Open The Taps?

When Will America’s Oil Industry Open The Taps?

Oil prices have skyrocketed this…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Diamonds? A Sexy Spin On Carbon Capture Tech

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 03, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
  •  Big Oil and state governments will have to invest heavily in CCS if they hope to meet their ambitious emissions targets.
  • A growing number of tech startups are looking to capitalize on this trend, aiming to use carbon capture to create luxury goods.
  • The recycling of carbon emissions for use in product manufacturing appears to be killing two birds with one stone.
Join Our Community

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) just got sexier as startups around the world race to turn carbon emissions into luxury and household goods, from diamonds and high-end sports clothing to food containers and plant pots, waste emissions from energy production could become the foundations of the manufacturing industry in the years to come. 

With around 50 billion tonnes of CO2 emitted every year, and the latest agreement at the COP26 summit to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030 from 2020 levels, led by the U.S. and EU and joined by over 100 countries, the use of CCS will become far more widespread over the next decade

With no sign of oil and gas demand slowing, Big Oil and state governments will have to invest heavily in CCS if they hope to meet these targets. In addition, environmentalists must support CCS as a stopgap on the way to a fully renewable energy transition, with many countries around the world sticking to their ongoing plans to develop their oil and gas industries until alternatives can provide enough reliable energy for their growing populations. 

But once these emissions are collected, besides pumping them back into the ground, how can they be used? Several companies are now coming up with innovative solutions to use this waste carbon in the typically carbon-intensive production of several luxury and common products. 

An increasing number of tech startups are responding to consumer interest in going green, as Reuters data shows several startups have raised $800 million from investors so far this year to manufacture a variety of products using CO2 emissions, three times the funds raised in 2020. 

Aether Diamonds has begun producing diamonds in a lab using carbon dioxide captured through CCS technology, attracting eco-conscious clients looking to invest in a less damaging jewel. During the production of just one one-carat diamond, Aether estimates it removes around 20 metric tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, equivalent to the yearly emissions of the average American.

Related: The Energy Crunch Is Adding Billions To Oil Tycoons’ Net Worth

In July this year, luxury sports brand Lululemon partnered with LanzaTech to create yarn and fabric using recycled carbon emissions to use in the brand’s sportswear. LanzaTech has been working with India Glycols Limited and Far Eastern New Century to convert carbon emissions into ethanol that can then be used in polyester production. The synthetic polyester fiber is traditionally made using petroleum-based feedstock, meaning the switch could decrease the clothing industry’s reliance on fossil fuels for fabric production.  

Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech stated of the project, “We must radically change how we source, utilize and dispose of carbon. Carbon recycling enables companies like lululemon to continue to move away from virgin fossil resources, bring circularity to their products, and achieve their climate change goals around carbon reduction. We call this being ‘CarbonSmart.’”

Unilever and India Glycols have already enlisted the expertise of LanzaTech to create a new laundry detergent, which uses carbon emissions captured at a steel mill in China in its production process. The use of synthetic biology is being used at an increasing rate in response to the rise of the eco-conscious consumer, the abundance of carbon emissions, and emerging challenges such as rising fuel costs.  

Looking at how CCS is being used to support the manufacturing of more everyday goods, CarbonCure Technologies makes technology to inject CO2 into fresh concrete, which it mainly sells to large and small independent concrete manufacturers. Houston-based company Solugen is undertaking a similar project. 

Creating a more ecological concrete, a material that has been called the most destructive material on Earth, could attract more customers that would have been put off from the normal carbon-intensive production. As the most widely used substance on the planet, after water, creating innovative ways to make concrete less damaging could drive a huge change at the global level. 

Several companies around the globe are already funding exploration into the use of CCS and other technologies to convert carbon emissions into household products such as plastics, soaps, fabrics, perfumes, and many others. This is normally achieved through the engineering of microorganisms that eat industrial emissions, for example, carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide, to produce ethanol, which can be used in the manufacturing of goods. 

The Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University recently produced a report entitled, Opportunities and Limits of CO2 Recycling in a Circular Carbon Economy, which estimates that fossil fuel products, which could instead use recycled carbon dioxide in their production techniques, account for around 6.8 billion tonnes of carbon emissions. The authors suggest that recycling carbon emissions for other purposes is a significantly better use of carbon than simply pumping it back into the ground. 

The recycling of carbon emissions for use in product manufacturing appears to be killing two birds with one stone, as greater investment is being seen in CCS technologies as a means of decarbonizing the energy industry, and major industries require carbon for product production. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil Is Finally Ready To Boost Spending

Next Post

The Energy Sector Continues To Lead The S&P 500
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal

The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal
Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com